Honda is having a 2022 year-end sale

Honda's annual year-end sale is here offering you lots of savings and promotions.

This weekend, Oct 15 to 16, head down to the Honda Kah Motor showroom and check out what's in store during the year-end sale.

Stand a chance to enjoy such deals when you purchase a new Honda:

Discounts of up to $26,000

Five years unlimited mileage warranty

Free in-car camera and solar film

High COE rebate & low-interest rate

Discounts on demo units

Enjoy savings on models like the 2022 Honda HR-V or the Honda Freed MPV and more. In addition, there will be up to 70 per cent off on parts and accessories with shopping vouchers to be given away when you renew your car insurance.

Date: Oct 15 to 16

Time: 12pm-5pm

Address: 255 Alexandra Road

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Oct 14 to 16)

This article was first published in CarBuyer.