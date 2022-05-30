Honda to stop producing Super Four motorcycles

The classic Japanese Honda CB 400SF – commonly known as the Super Four – is about to enter history with the automotive manufacturer releasing two Final Edition models before ceasing production by October 2022 after ten years. Bad news for Singaporean riders, the Final Edition models will not be coming to Singapore.

Due to the Reiwa 2 Years environmental protection regulations, Honda officially announced that it will officially stop the production of six models, one of which includes the four-cylinder CB400 Super Four.

In addition to the Super Four, Honda’s CB 400 SB, CB1100, Gold Wing (no rear box version), VFR800F, VFR800X and Benly 110 will also cease production after October this year.

As Japan implemented its Reiwa 2 emissions regulations, bikes that fail to meet that standard must either be updated to comply or else must be discontinued.

Perhaps the numbers were not sufficient to justify the investments necessary to modify the traditional street bike. Instead, Honda decided to discontinue the Super Four rather than meet the Reiwa 2 emissions regulations since.

Honda’s 2021 CB400.

What makes the CB400 SF unique is the VTEC valvetrain in a small-capacity motorcycle. As a rare sub-500cc inline four-cylinder engine, the unmistakable sound of the Super Four is familiar to the ears of Singaporean bikers over the decades.

The CB400’s VTEC operates at 6,300rpm (varies depending on the gear and model year), which has gone on to fascinate many Honda fans. Sad to say, this classic sound will now become a thing of the past.

PHOTO: Honda

What is VTEC?

VTEC is well known in Honda automobiles, being the company’s version of variable valve control. What’s less known is that Honda has its own version of VTEC for motorcycles. VTEC stands for Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control, which is Honda’s variable valve timing system. The result? Cleaner operation and higher fuel efficiency. According to Honda tests, Hyper VTEC engines produced lower emissions and higher output, with fuel efficiency improved by about 6.5 per cent

In fact, there are only two Honda motorcycles with VTEC, the VFR800 series (since 2002) and the CB400SF, since 1999. Unlike the more complex system, constantly variable system found on cars, Honda’s bike VTEC is a ‘one step’ system due to it being simpler.

While variable valve timing on motorcycles is more often seen these days, it’s still not a common sight and something only seen in very high-end motorcycles, like the BMW S 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R 1000, Ducati Multistrada, and the Ducati Diavel.

That’s why VTEC on an affordable, small-displacement motorcycle is pretty special, which makes the Super Four special.

PHOTO: Honda

2022 Honda CB400 Super Four and Super Bol d’Or Final Edition in Candy Atmospheric Red.

Although 2022 marks the end of the road for the Honda CB400 Super Four, Honda is sending off its iconic model in style in “Final Editions” with the 2022 Honda CB400 Super Four and Super Bol d’Or Final Edition in Japan this week.

The Honda CB400 Super Four Final Edition as well as the CB400 Bol d’Or Final Edition comes draped in three colour options: Candy Atmospheric Red, Darkness Black Metallic and the iconic Atmosphere Blue Metallic, which draws inspiration from the Honda Racing Corporation’s paint scheme. There’s also a limited edition Matte Beta Silver Metallic colourway, but that’s reportedly sold out.

Apart from the new colours, there are no changes to the bikes. Both models use the same 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor producing 56PS and 39Nm with the six-speed gearbox from the standard models.

Even the semi-digital instrument console remains unchanged. You get the same dual-pod analogue cluster with a small yet informative digital inlay in the middle. Apart from the basic information, the LCD display also shows the ambient temperature and fuel consumption.

The Honda CB400 Super Four Final Edition is priced from JPY 8,84,400 (S$9,544 without COE) to JPY 9,28,400, while the Bol d’Or cost JPY 10,40,600 to JPY 10,84,600.

Although we won’t be seeing the Final Editions here, Boon Siew Singapore – the Official distributor of Honda Motorcycles and scooters will continue to bring in Super Fours (only Revo), while stocks last.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.