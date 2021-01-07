Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung opens second Singapore outlet at Raffles City

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung made waves when it arrived on our shores last August at Ion Orchard.

And the 100-year-old brand, which is famous for their Chinese pastries, is now open at a second location in Singapore — a takeaway kiosk in Raffles City Shopping Centre.

We're excited to share that our 2nd Hang Heung takeaway kiosk is soft-launching tomorrow, 7th January 2021 at 11am... Posted by Hang Heung SG 恆香老餅家 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

In a Facebook post, Hang Heung shared that the kiosk will sell their daily baked pastries such as the signature wife cake and crispy egg rolls. However, customers can only purchase four boxes per person or 24 pieces of pastries.

2 new CNY products coming real soon! Limited stocks of Pineapple Cakes Gift Box (8pcs, S$22.80), as well as our CNY 2021... Posted by Hang Heung SG 恆香老餅家 on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Hang Heung previously said that they will introduce two new products for Chinese New Year — Pineapple Cake Gift Boxes and Chinese New Year 2021 Assorted Chinese Cakes & Shortbread Gift Sets.

When AsiaOne asked if they would be sold at the new Raffles City kiosk, the brand said the products have not yet arrived in Singapore. and they will share updates their Facebook page.

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, B1-68, Singapore 179103



