Hooga has warehouse sale at Suntec City, up to 70% off storewide and additional 50% off selected items

Looking to give your home a fresh new look? Hooga has got you covered.

From May 21 to June 2, the lifestyle brand is holding a massive sale called The Warehouse Fiesta.

The event will be held at Suntec City atrium, level one, towers three and four, from 10am to 9.30pm daily.

Customers can enjoy up to seven per cent off storewide.

There are also selected items that will be going for an additional 50 per cent off.

If you're in the mood to switch up the smell of your home, you can also take advantage of Hooga's home fragrance bundle sale.

Shoppers can also get accumulative cash rebates.

A minimum spend of $150 will get you a $20 rebate, while a minimum spend of $250 will get you a $40 rebate.

And if you spend more than $400, you can get an $80 rebate.

Deal ends: June 2

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Atrium, Towers 3 and 4, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 10am to 9.30pm

