Play credit card roulette with Kam's Roast for a chance to get up to 50% off your total bill

If you have a credit card and are thinking of dining at duck-specialist restaurant Kam's Roast, you can consider having a go at their new roulette game — Kam's Roast F&B Game.

The prize? A generous discount off your total bill.

Kam's Roast's game was inspired by the popular credit card roulette game, which typically involves customers pooling their credit cards together. After which, one credit card is randomly selected to pay for the entire bill.

For the Kam's Roast F&B Game, Kam's Roast's credit card is added to the mix and if diners draw the restaurant's card, they can enjoy up to 50 per cent off their total bill.

The final percentage is determined by how many participating credit cards there are in the pool.

For instance, two participating credit cards would mean 20 per cent off the total bill, while four cards would mean 40 per cent off the total bill.

In the event that there are five or more participating credit cards, diners can enjoy up to 50 per cent off their bill.

To participate, simply request Kam's Roast's managers to play the game with you upon bill payment.

Do note that credit cards must belong to different individuals that are dining in at Kam's Roast and only one card can be used for each person.

Each table is also only allowed to draw a card once.

The promotion is only available from Mondays to Thursdays.

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

