Dian Xiao Er to give married couples discounts depending on length of marriage, at certain outlets only

Happily married? A wonderful spouse is not the only perk you can get from the relationship.

To celebrate all married couples out there, herbal roast duck specialist Dian Xiao Er is having a special promotion that "honours the years of commitment and bliss" in their marriage.

And the longer you're married, the bigger the discount.

From April 23 to June 27, simply present your marriage certificate and enjoy a discount equivalent to the number of years that you have been married.

While the restaurant chain has 16 outlets scattered across Singapore, couples can only redeem the promotion at four outlets — City Square Mall, Downtown East, Changi Jewel Airport and Tampines 1.

The deal is only available from Mondays to Thursdays and reservations are required to be made three days in advance.

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

ALSO READ: This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

editor@asiaone.com