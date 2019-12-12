This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

PHOTO: Facebook/Seoulid Korean BBQ
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

We all love a Seoul-id Korean barbecue that fills up our tummy with all kinds of grilled deliciousness. 

But with competition stiff among Korean barbecue restaurants here, one outlet has come up with an innovative way to appeal to customers.

Earlier this year, a hot pot restaurant in Taiwan offered customers shorter than 175cm free slices of meat; who would have thought an eatery in Singapore would adopt a similar sales tactic too?

Seoulid Korean BBQ, located in a kopitiam at Clementi, is taking the height and weight measurements of customers before every meal to find out if they qualify for a discount of up to 15 per cent off its $18.80 buffet.

🔥Korean BBQ gives you discount if you are underweight! Weekday: $18.80 (Mon-Thur) Weekend: $22.80 (Fri-Sun & PH) ➡️15%...

Posted by 偷吃 Buffet King on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

If your Body Mass Index (BMI) is under 20, you'll get a discount of 15 per cent. And if your BMI is between 20 to 25, you'll enjoy 10 per cent off the buffet.

BMI basically measures your body fat based on your height and weight. To find out what your BMI is, simply divide your weight (in kilograms) by twice your height (in meters), or you can use this BMI calculator.

PHOTO: HealthHub screengrab

A healthy BMI range is between 18.5 to 22.9, according to the HealthHub website run by the Ministry of Health.

Essentially, if you fall under a BMI of 20, you'll only be paying about $16 for a Korean barbecue buffet.

There are over 50 ingredients to choose from, including marinated meats, seafood, tteokbokki and more to customise your very own pot of army stew, with a choice of a lighter collagen soup base for those with a low spice tolerance.

 

Even before this promotion, Seoulid Korean BBQ has always been packed with patrons for its affordably-priced Korean barbecue, even our very own ah jie Zoe Tay has gone down to try it. 

We're not sure if this gimmick will be an additional draw, but to avoid disappointment, customers are encouraged to make a reservation.

阿姐Zoe Tay驾到！What an honour hosting our all-time favourite celebrity at Seoulid Korean BBQ! We were surprised that Zoe...

Posted by Seoulid Korean BBQ on Friday, 15 November 2019

So yes, if your BMI falls under 20, you can enjoy the buffet at a steal, but this shouldn't be your solution to bulking up and gaining more weight. A diet of BBQ meats and army stew just isn't very balanced in the long run. 

melissagoh@asiaone.com

