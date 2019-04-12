Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation

The new year is fast approaching and some of you may have already started making a list of new year resolutions — let me guess, one of it includes losing weight.

But not for Trang Thi Thuy Nguyen, a Vietnamese live streamer whose weight-gain story recently resurfaced on the internet.

From 2016 to 2018, Trang gained a total of 10kg in order to achieve her fitness goal. Weighing at only 39kg at the beginning of her transformation in 2016, she managed to up it to a healthy 49kg after two years and from her recent Instagram post it looks like she's still in shape.

Not conforming to beauty standards seen on the internet where girls are striving to lose or maintain their weight by going on fad diets, she did the exact opposite, which is to increase the number on the scale.