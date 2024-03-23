Hop into Easter 2024: Egg-citing flavours, feasts and treats in Singapore

Easter 2024 in Singapore can only mean one things — an array of culinary delights, from traditional treats to innovative feasts, waiting to tantalise your taste buds.

Whether you're seeking the comfort of classic Easter dishes or explore reimagined culinary renditions, here are some egg-citing flavours, brunches, and feasts to indulge in this Easter celebration.

Mosella, Pan Pacific Orchard

In tandem with their indulgent À la carte style Mediterranean-inspired Saturday brunches, Pan Pacific Orchard’s Mosella introduces a unique lavish Easter Brunch (S$108++ per adult; S$54++ per child) on March 31.

Nestled in Orchard Road’s verdant oasis, Mosella offers a high-quality dining experience with freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes, served in a sharing format to enhance the communal dining experience. Highlights include the likes of Japanese Hamachi (yellow tail), Easter Beetroot-Cured Salmon Egg Benedict, Cochinillo Spanish Suckling Pig, and a selection of desserts and artisan cheeses.

Families can also partake in a special Easter festival from 9am onwards at the Garden terrace (level 11), that consists of Easter egg hunts, an Easter Bunny meet and greet for memorable Polaroid photo souvenirs, and other activities for kids to look forward to such as the jumping castle, face painting and board games, for a memorable Easter celebration.

Mosella’s Easter Brunch runs on March 31, 2024, from 12pm to 2.30pm, located at Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540, p. +65 6991 6875. Guests can enjoy free-flow Aubert & Fils Champagne, Rosé Prosecco, a selection of red and white wines, and a range of brunch cocktails and beer at an additional S$98++ per pax; or Laplandia Espresso Vodka shots at an additional S$10++ each. Book now.

15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore invites guests to an unforgettable Easter Carnival Sunday Brunch (S$158++ per adult; S$79++ per child aged 6-12 years) at 15 Stamford, enriching its customary ‘Tropical Sunday Brunch‘ with a vibrant, carnival atmosphere, complete with live entertainment and whimsical cocktails.

The special Easter brunch features an array of decadent dishes including modern Asian classics, freshly grilled meats, and an assortment of fresh seafood, highlighted by extravagant offerings like fresh oysters, Wagyu Beef Flank, Pasture-fed Lamb Leg, Honey Glazed Ham and special Easter treats such as Deviled Eggs and Easter Chocolate Tart.

Children can delight in various activities like an Easter egg hunt, magic shows, and balloon sculpting, whilst adults can indulge in free-flowing Charles Hiedsieck Brut Reserve NV champagne or choose the Rose Reserve option, along with unlimited cocktails from The Bar at 15 Stamford, ensuring a joyous celebration for all!

15 Stamford’s Easter Carnival Sunday Brunch runs on March 31, 2024, from 12pm to 3pm located at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871. Guests can enjoy free-flow Charles Hiedsieck Brut Reserve NV, wines, cocktails and beer at an additional S$40++; or free-flow Charles Hiedsieck Rose Reserve, wines, cocktails and beer at an additional S$90++ per pax, respectively. Book now.

Madison's and Moga, Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Pullman Singapore Hill Street is set to transform Easter Sunday into a whimsical "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"-themed Mega Brunch (S$98++ per adult; S$48++ per child aged 6-12 years), across it's two restaurants — Madison's and Moga.

Guests can indulge in an array of dishes, including Lobsters and Chicken & Waffles, alongside a unique purple-coloured chocolate fondue. Entertainment includes face painting, magic shows, balloon sculptures, and an Easter egg hunt.

Adding to the excitement, in true Wonka fashion, five golden tickets hidden in chocolate bars offer the chance to win a 2D1N family stay at the hotel, among other prizes. Post-brunch, guests receive complimentary access to the hotel's rooftop and family pools for an all-day affair.

Pullman Singapore Hill Street’s Easter Mega Brunch runs on March 31, 2024, from 12pm to 3pm, at Madison’s & MOGA, located at Pullman Singapore Hill Street, 1 Hill Street, Singapore 179949. The brunch is priced at $98++ per adult, with unlimited coffee & tea, soft drinks, and juices. Guests can enjoy unlimited champagne, beer and wines at an additional S$68++ per pax.

Summer Hill

Summer Hill is reinventing the traditional dim sum experience with a French-inspired brunch trolley (S$69++ per adult; S$24++ per child under 12 years) for Easter Sunday, curated by Chef Anthony Yeoh. The menu showcases a mix of beloved classics and exciting new dishes, including sweet and savoury small plates.

Highlights include the Braised Lamb Shoulder Dipper, a new special of slow-braised lamb stuffed into a milk bun and dipped in au jus, alongside the signature Classic Roast Chicken. Patrons can enjoy bistro favourites like Ham & Brie Sandwiches, Mussels Normandy, Steak & Eggs, and innovative Duck Fat Fries & Potato Pavés from a unique French Fry Trolley.

Dessert lovers can indulge in peach galettes and chocolate stout cake with Bailey’s whipped cream. Kid-friendly dishes available. Don’t miss out on the DIY Snow Cone Bar!

Summer Hill’s Easter Brunch Runs of 31 March, located at Claymore Connect 442 Orchard Road #02-17 Singapore 238879, p. +65 86905907. The brunch trolley is priced at S$69++ with free-flow ice tea. Guests can enjoy free-flow prosecco, red and white wines at an additional S$69++ per pax.

Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie

Dive into Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie’s enchanting Sunday Easter Brunch Buffet (S$98++ per adult; S$49++ per child) on March 31, 2024, featuring a feast of live BBQ seafood, meats, and Black Truffle Pasta, alongside an array of roasts for meat lovers.

Specialties include Balinese Marinated Chicken Wings, Kombu Butter Tiger Prawns, and the 75°C Slow Roasted Black Angus Beef Tomahawk.

The Egg Station elevates the experience with luxurious dishes like poached eggs with burnt hollandaise. Beyond the exquisite cuisine, enjoy an array of activities including an Easter egg hunt, and a captivating mermaid show in the infinity pool.

Verandah Rooftop Rotisserie’s Sunday Easter Brunch Buffet runs on March 31, 2024, from 11.30am to 2:30pm, located at Momentus Hotel Alexandra, Level 7323 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159972, p. +65 6828 8880. The brunch is priced from S$98++ per adult, and S$49++ per child.

Origin + Bloom

Marina Bay Sands' Origin + Bloom, led by Executive Pastry Chef Hoi Kuok I, presents a traditional Easter celebration with a collection of over ten handcrafted mini cakes, baked treats, and stunning showpieces.

Highlights include the chicky chick and bunny bliss showpieces (S$88), filled with hazelnut gianduja and chocolate dragrees, and the festive adventure (S$118) rabbit showpiece, perfect for gifting. The spectacular sky (S$138) showpiece features candies and marshmallows in a chocolate hot air balloon.

Additionally, the patisserie offers Easter-themed pastries like the Viennese carrot cake with passionfruit and an Arborio rice pudding tart, plus whimsical animal-shaped cakes.

Origin + Bloom’s Easter treats are available from 25 to 31 March, located at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Tower 3 Lobby, Hotel, Singapore 018956, p. +65 6688 8588. Pre-orders begin online on March 18, 2024.

Fiamma, Capella Hotel Singapore

Celebrate Easter at Capella Hotel Singapore's Fiamma with a lavish Champagne Brunch (from S$168++ per adult; S$68++ per child ages 3-12 years) curated by Chefs Mauro Colagreco and Antonio Corsaro. Feast on unlimited antipasti, including oysters, char-grilled Boston lobsters, cold cuts, and fine cheeses.

Enjoy culinary delights such as crab tramezzini with caviar, traditional Italian meatballs, and wood-fired pizzas. Experience dishes prepared à la minute with tableside service, featuring specialties like grilled Sanchoku wagyu beef tomahawk and Easter-themed whole-baked New Zealand lamb.

The celebration concludes with Easter-inspired desserts and unlimited ice cream and sorbet from the gelato cart.

Fiamma’s Easter Sunday Brunch runs on March 31, from 12pm to 3pm, located at Capella Hotel Singapore, 1 The Knolls, , Singapore 098297, p. +65 6591 5046. The brunch is priced from S$168++ per adult with soft drinks, coffee and tea. Various alcoholic beverage packages available at additional cost.

Crossroads, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

At Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's Crossroads with an extensive brunch buffet (S$138++ per adult; S$68++ per child) awaits. The Easter buffet features a live tapas station offering Octopus with Chorizo, a carving station with John Stone Roasted Irish Lamb and Crispy Suckling Pig, and a raw bar with Snow Crab Leg and Lobster Claw.

Diverse cooked seafood and regional favourites like Mala Noodle Soup and Singapore Chilli Crab with Mantou round out the menu. To complete the festive atmosphere, little guests can enjoy face painting activities, ensuring a memorable Easter brunch for all ages.

Crossroads’s Easter brunch runs on Sunday, March 31, from 12pm to 2.30pm, located Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865. The brunch is priced at $138++ per adult and $68++ per child, including face painting. Guests can also enjoy free-flow Henriot champagne, draught beer and house wine at an additional S$68++ per pax.

Ginger.Lily, Hilton Singapore Orchard

Hilton Singapore Orchard's botanical bar and lounge, Ginger.Lily is offering a unique four-part afternoon tea experience this Easter, blending savoury, sweet, thirst-quenching, and take-home delights. Revel in the popular Nikkei-inspired Afternoon Tea (S$68++ per pax, min two pax), a perfect blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavours paired with exquisite teas.

In the special Easter rendition, Ginger.Lily will feature a selection of artisanal goodies, including traditional Hot Cross Buns, innovative Hot Cross Bun Cake, Salted Caramel Carrot Cake, Easter Icing Cookies, and the delightful Happy Easter Lolli. Enhance the festive mood with the tropical Hide and Seek cocktail (S$26++ per glass), masterfully crafted by Head Mixologist Michael Mendoza, offering a multi-sensory experience complemented by colour-enhancing sunglasses for a truly unique tasting journey.

Ginger.Lily’s Nikkei-Inspired Afternoon Tea runs daily, 1pm and 3.30pm, located at Hilton Singapore Orchard, 333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867, p. +65 6831 6273. The afternoon tea is priced at S$68++ per pax (min two pax). Guests can enjoy a glass of champagne per pax at an additional S$20++. Ginger.Lily Easter Goodies-to-go are available from March 22 to 31, 2024, priced from S$6+.

The Astor Grill, The St Regis Singapore

The Astor Grill invites you to a distinguished festive celebration in its signature afternoon tea ritual (S$75++ per pax) format, a legacy initiated by Caroline Astor, the St. Regis matriarch.

This Easter season, guests can indulge in savoury masterpieces and a three-tiered confectionery showcase featuring herb scones with clotted cream and salmon roe, alongside Easter specials like Tea Eggs with Soba Noodles, King Crab Salad with Avocado Mousse, and a trio of desserts including Carrot Sponge Cake on a caramelised walnut base, chocolate chip enriched scones, and signature St Regis pralines. Not to mention the luxurious setting, and the glass of Terre Gaie Prosecco or Copenhagen Sparkling Tea.

The Astor Grill’s Easter Afternoon Tea runs from now till April 5, 2024, Mon-Fri 3pm to 5pm and Sun 4pm to 6-m, located at The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level, 247911, p. +65 6506 6860. The afternoon tea is priced at S$75++ per pax, inclusive of a glass of Terre Gaie Prosecco or Copenhagen Sparkling Tea. Guests can also enjoy a glass of R de Ruinart Brut Champagne at an additional S$20++ per pax.

Cafe Usagi

Dive into Rabbit Mania at Cafe Usagi, known for their contemporary twist on classic desserts, offering a delightful selection of handcrafted Japanese treats like ice cream, mochi, mochi ice cream, and waffles, all made from purely natural ingredients.

This Easter season, treat yourself to a complimentary scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, valued at S$6, with every purchase of their freshly introduced Flavoured Mochi Waffles (S$9.90), available in Chocolate or Coconut. Alternatively, the light and fragrant Usagi Yuzu Cheesecake impresses both in looks and flavour.

Cafe Usagi has outlets in Sunctec City, Star Vista & 111 Somerset. The promotion runs islandwide from From March 23 to 31, 2024.

This article was first published in City Nomads.