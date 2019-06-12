Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?

Read also

The Setai Hotel at Miami Beach was given short notice to ship a tiger from Miami to London. How did this happen?

A British man was visiting his girlfriend who lived in Miami. She decided to move back to London with him and she also happened to own a tiger.

So apparently hotels are able to ship exotic, deadly cats overseas on short notice. Makes you appreciate how talented some hotel staff can be for sure.

4.) A MEAL WITH THE DEPARTED

The Stanley Hotel in Colorado is well known amongst paranormal enthusiasts as one of the most haunted spots in the USA. In fact, the hotel was the inspiration for The Shining.

Some guests who stay at the Stanley Hotel are obviously there only because of its haunted reputation. As such, the hotel offers ghost tours of particularly "active" areas and has served as the location of several ghost hunting showed.

Apart from the normal requests to stay in the most haunted rooms such as room 217, some guests have requested a that they have a meal with… ghosts.

5.) FIRING ON A HERD OF SHEEP

Famous surrealist painter Salvador Dalí famously requested for a herd of sheep while staying at Le Meurice in Paris in 1948. Seriously, a herd of sheep.