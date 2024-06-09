Hotel review: 21 Carpenter offers a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity in Singapore's CBD

In the heart of Singapore, where the historic charm of Chinatown meets the vibrant energy of Clarke Quay, a remarkable transformation has taken place. The iconic Chye Hua Seng Wee Kee remittance house, a cornerstone for early Singaporean immigrants founded in 1936, has been meticulously reimagined by the award-winning architects WOHA.

Now reborn as the exquisite boutique hotel 21 Carpenter, this stunning property seamlessly integrates the rich legacy of its past with contemporary elegance, offering guests a unique and luxurious experience that bridges history and modernity.

Just across from the MRT, 21 Carpenter offers unparalleled accessibility to an array of dining destinations and the vibrant nightlife of Clarke Quay and Boat Quay. This new luxury boutique hotel is perfect for digital nomads, couples, and corporate travellers seeking a comprehensive experience.

With fewer kids around, guests enjoy more privacy and quiet time. For Singaporeans, it's an ideal staycation spot, with everything minutes away and charming views of Marina Bay Sands, making it perfect for holidays like National Day and New Year's Eve with spectacular fireworks displays.

Design and atmosphere

The architectural firm WOHA has masterfully transformed the former remittance house into a luxurious hotel that marries history with contemporary elegance. The restoration, adhering to URA conservation guidelines, preserves charming elements like the 1930s Shanghai plaster facade and historical Chinese inscriptions, whilst the inside gives way to modern luxuries and aesthetics.

The hotel's design narrative is woven with poetic details, including an aluminium art facade in the Urban Wing featuring excerpts from original remittance letters.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4f9CfLwPD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The hotel meticulously preserves historic materials, such as the original Chengal wood, reused in various parts of the building. Eco-friendly features like 22 photovoltaic panels on the rooftop, a hybrid cooling system, and reusable water carafes and amenity dispensers underscore the hotel's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

Rooms - The Heritage Suite

Inside, the rooms blend old and new with custom-designed furniture, warm Asian influences, and inviting palettes. It was evident that our Heritage Suite was designed for a balance of stimulation and relaxation - featuring a dedicated living area with a dining table, TV, and a signature Wet Bar stocked with minibar goodies and a selection of teas and Bacha Coffee. The living room was also gracefully partitioned from the plush king-sized bedroom.

Unfortunately for couch potatoes, this would mean no movies in bed! Nonetheless, the ensuite bathroom made up for the minor inconvenience with a rain-shower and marble-tiled tub, for folks who love a soak. The Smith & Co. body products were a plus too!

Dining

Kee's, a Neo-Bistro & Bar led by Michelin-starred Chef Andrew Walsh, keeps things casual yet elevated with bar bites, local-inspired grub, and other bistro fare. It's also where the morning semi-buffet is served. In the evening, the restaurant comes alive with crowds enjoying cocktails, beers, wines, and live DJ performances.

Weekday lunch sets feature a two-course meal at S$36++ and a three-course meal at S$40++. The restaurant also offers in-room dining for hotel guests, with dishes like Kee's Bacon Cheese Burger (S$26++)with grain-fed Angus beef, bacon ketchup, and straight-cut fries, and Seafood Laksa (S$30) with North Atlantic scallop and tiger prawn.

Other Facilities

The hotel features exclusive spaces for relaxation, such as the intimate Garden Terrace on level 3, perfect for quiet moments or small gatherings amongst greenery. Though not quite spacious, and designed just for lounging the Rooftop Infinity Pool & Lounge offers breath-taking views of the Marina Bay skyline.

These spots also provide a quiet corner to take meetings from or enjoying a relaxing date with a good book. Needless to say, these thoughtfully designed spaces provide a serene escape from the city's hustle.

From seamless check-ins to personalised recommendations and the availability of Linus bicycles for exploring nearby areas, the efficiency in guest services enhances the overall guest experience. Whether you're in Singapore for business or leisure, 21 Carpenter with its thoughtful design, and helpful service promises an unparalleled experience right in the heart of the city.

21 Carpenter is located at 21 Carpenter St, Singapore 059984. For reservations, please visit their website, email reservations@21carpenter.com.sg or call +65 6373 6988.

This article was first published in City Nomads.