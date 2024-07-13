Hotel review: A lush wellness getaway in the city at Oasia Hotel Downtown

Planning an urban escape or some quality time with that special someone? We love the idea of a city getaway, especially one with all the elements to rejuvenate our mind, body, and soul. Bonus, if we can just pack and go — no passports needed.

As City Nomads, we relish the convenience of modern amenities too. So when it seems almost impossible to find a moment of peace amidst the hustle and bustle of life, we were delighted to be whisked away for a weekend to refresh, recharge, and refuel in comfort and convenience.

Taking us from the bustling cityscape to island bliss, this is our review of Oasia Hotel Downtown's Oasia Wellness Getaway Package.

What's included in the Oasia Wellness Getaway Package:

3D2N Club Stay in Oasia Hotel Downtown for 2pax

Complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails at Oasia Hotel Downtown's Club Lounge

60-min body massage at Oasia Spa, in Oasia Resort Sentosa for 2pax (worth $383.68 nett) with use of sauna, shower and changing facilities*

Complimentary 2-way transfers with free admission to Sentosa Island for the body massage

Complimentary 2 pieces of laundry per night

Complimentary Wellness Activities

Guaranteed early check-in from noon or late check-out until 2pm

A refreshing time

Checking in was a breeze, in every sense of the word, with the lobby flanking the open lawn on the 12th floor. The biophilic hotel strategically integrates lush open spaces that circulate cool breezes around the open areas.

Whether lounging at the poolside cabanas or sipping on evening cocktails at the Skyline Pavilion on the club floor (level 21), it always felt nice and airy, almost like we were in an island resort. If that is not refreshing enough, head to level 27, where two rooftop pools await all guests.

Perfect for relaxing in the water or joining Aqua spin classes for a workout. Surrounded by all that greenery, we sometimes forget that we are high above the ground until we catch a glimpse of the spectacular city skyline from the infinity pool.

Lush inside out

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6nHQ05LdG0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Even in our tropical heat, being "outdoors" here still feels cooling, and we think the building's lush facade plays a big role in this. Oasia Hotel Downtown, just minutes from Tanjong Pagar MRT Station, boasts a striking exterior vibrantly alive with over 21 species of climbing plants.

Beyond aesthetics, the ever-changing facade provides tangible relief from the heat, effectively lowering the surface temperature by about 1 degree Celsius. Not only does it keep the hotel cool, but it also enhances energy efficiency.

Good job, WOHA! All this greenery also encourages biodiversity, so don't be surprised to hear birds chirping or see butterflies flitting from flower to flower. If you're lucky, you might even spot a squirrel scampering around.

Space to recharge

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5SJCWHvGDA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The Wellness Getaway Package includes a two-night stay in one of the 88 Club rooms, which offers a restful sleep on the queen-sized bed, alongside complimentary in-room healthier choice beverages and bath amenities from Australian clean brand, Biology.

The 28 sq m Club room brings a touch of nature through its natural wood and copper furnishings accentuated by intricate geometric designs. And the bathroom features a bathtub and rainshower that opens up to the room via a mirrored door.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offered a bird's eye view of the Tanjong Pagar precinct; it was especially interesting to see the juxtaposition of low-rise shophouses nestled amidst the high-rise concrete jungle — a reminder of our Singapore story.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctv09uOvm21/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Lay out the yoga mat — yes, there is more than enough space — and catch up on stretching or sign up for one of the complimentary wellness classes which range from HIIT and Yoga to Aqua spin and sound healing. If you recharge best by snoozing, the guaranteed late check-out by 2pm lets you sleep in all you want.

Enjoying the best of both city and island life, the package includes a 60-minute massage at Oasia Spa at Oasia Resort Sentosa. Transport is provided, along with an aromatherapy eye mask to prime us up for the recharge.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CoKAliCSWN1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The firm and nimble hands of the masseuses melt tension with every stroke, leaving us feeling fully rejuvenated after our pampering session. We recommend the Muscle Revitalisation Massage for tight knots and the Detox Bamboo Massage for aching parts.

We also love how moisturised our skin feels with the use of Kotoshima body butter and oil during the massage. After a leisurely stroll around the resort, we decided to head back for evening cocktails.

Pro-tip: can't get enough of massages? Ask about the complimentary 10-minute neck and shoulder massage from 6pm-8pm.

Time to refuel

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0HAqgPg-R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Holistic wellness extends to the menu at the Club Lounge, serving up fruits and healthy snacks for all-day refreshments and superfoods in its breakfast menu. As Club room guests, we made full use of our exclusive access to the Club Lounge, enjoying complimentary breakfast, coffee and snacks in the afternoon, and cocktails with light bites in the evening.

To fully immerse in an enchanting twilight, sit at the Skyline Pavilion and watch the sky transform into shades of orange and pink like we did. Feeling peckish? Head to The Marmalade Pantry on the first floor or take your pick from the myriad dining options around Tanjong Pagar.

Oasia Hotel Downtown is located at 100 Peck Seah St, Singapore 079333, p.+65 6812 6900. The Oasia Wellness Getaway Package is priced from S$888 nett (3D2N for 2pax).

ALSO READ: Hotel review: 21 Carpenter offers a harmonious blend of heritage and modernity in Singapore's CBD

This article was first published in City Nomads.