The hottest new gyms and fitness studios to kickstart your fitness resolutions

New studios and workouts are constantly emerging on Singapore’s radar. Whether you’re a seasoned gym-goer alternating fitness goals, new to the city, or motivated to start a fitness regime in the upcoming year, we’ve logged in the sweaty hours to deliver this tried-and-tested list of new gyms and fitness studios in Singapore to check out. You know how the saying goes – no pain, no gain.

Freedom Gym

Spanning 6,000 sqft at UIC Shenton near Tanjong Pagar MRT station, Freedom Gym offers fitness enthusiasts a chance to engage a pool of freelance personal trainers, without needing to commit to a membership plan or additional commission.

With results-driven personal training programmes in mind, the gym has spared no expense in creating the ultimate training ground, providing top-of-the-line equipment such as Arsenal Strength, Kabuki Strength, Prime Fitness USA, and Eleiko.

Balance your workout with nutritional programs in collaboration with Wafuken, a sous vide-themed restaurant based in Shenton Way and Novena. Personal training sessions typically last for an hour and are priced from $20. Early bird packages start from $180 per month.

Freedom Gym is located at Level 2, UIC Building, 5 Shenton Way, Singapore 068808, p+ 8877 8877. Click here for more information on the available personal trainers.

Sugar Boxing

The latest boxing studio to open in Singapore, Sugar Boxing lands alongside other popular gyms in Cineleisure Orchard. Touted as the city’s largest group boxing studio, the music-driven boxing studio promises an adrenaline rush, with two signature classes that tout the use of aqua bags – known to be lower-impact on the fists.

Sugar Rush is the studio’s signature boxing class that combines boxing and HIIT workouts. For those seeking a total-body conditioning workout, Sugar Overload will leave you pumped with a boxing and strength training combo. Boxing gloves and towels are provided while boxing wraps are available for sale at the studio. First-timers can purchase the $49 pack which includes four classes to be used at Sugar Boxing and its affiliate studios.

Sugar Boxing is at #03-04/03-06, Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road, Singapore, 239695, p+ 8833 2744. Click here for the class schedule.

Aurora Spin Studio

The first “dual concept” indoor rhythmic cycling studio in Singapore, Aurora Spin Studio combines world-class facilities and technology to fully enhance your ride experience. The darkroom multi-sensory studios are fitted with advanced lighting, sound systems, and mirrors around the space for a multi-sensory exhilarating ride with your fave pop tunes.

Build your stamina with four levels of intensity – the beginner Aurora Fundamentals routine, two intermediate class levels, and the advanced, limit-pushing Ride The Thunderstorm class. The studio welcomes first-timers with a three-class pack for $70.

Aurora Spin Studio is at South Beach Quarter, 36 Beach Rd, #02-01/02-02, Singapore 189766, p+ 6993 0117 or 6993 0118. Click here for the class schedule.

Trapeze Rec. Club

Occupying a charming Art Deco shophouse in Tanjong Pagar, Trapeze Rec. Club is a holistic fitness and recreation club that spotlights both physical movement and mental wellbeing. This fitness destination houses a gym and yoga studio, a cafe offering smoothies inspired by Ayurvedic elements, recreation rooms for chats with the in-house mental health therapists, and an outdoor sauna and cold plunge pool.

Gathering practitioners of different specialties, the club delivers personal and small-group training; yoga, endurance, and strength workouts; as well as restorative sessions such as bioelectric meridian therapy, reflexology, and sports massage.

Trapeze Rec. Club is at 27 Tanjong Pagar Road, #02-01 Singapore 088450, p+ 9296 4927. Click here to view available classes.

Yoga Movement Serangoon Gardens

Since opening their first studio in 2012, Yoga Movement is now delivering the approachable “YM Life” to yogis in seven beautifully designed spaces across Singapore. Their latest studio is located in the quaint suburban Serangoon Gardens village.

Set in a standalone building next to the neighbourhood’s iconic roundabout, the laid-back and sunlit space is decked with lush green foliage, surrounded by cool cafes and heritage hawker centres. The beautiful studio delivers seven accessible, multi-level yoga classes from morning to evening daily, led by friendly instructors. Flexible class packs for individual or sharing start from $160, while class trials go at $35.

Yoga Movement Serangoon Gardens is at 54 Serangoon Garden Way, Serangoon Gardens Singpost Complex Singapore 555950, p+ 6241 4088. Click here for the class schedule.

CRU Orchard

Founded by three siblings with a bi-cultural background in California and Singapore, CRU brings a multitude of concepts inspired by the wolfpack mentality: Moving as a social unit bound by strength, loyalty and togetherness. The trio first founded a boxing studio in Los Angeles and brought the concept to Singapore shortly after.

Today, the CRU brand comprises three state-of-the-art studios, including the recently opened CRU Orchard. This 5,500-sqft studio delivers some of the brand’s signature classes: indoor cycling, yoga, and high-intensity interval training. The CRU founders prides themselves on delivering a uniquely tight-knit sense of community, whether by leading a class personally or with special appearances from their pet huskies.

CRU Orchard is at 442 Orchard Road, #01-29, Singapore 2388790, p+ 9677 6998. Click here for the class schedule.

Bodyfit Training

Combining athlete-inspired programming with technology to deliver challenging group workouts, Body Fit Training is Australia’s newest group training program touting ten results-driven core programs. The efficient 50-minute workouts are delivered via screens around the studio to provide a visual reference point for participants – similar to another Aussie-based fitness group F45.

However, Bodyfit does it slightly differently by adding sets, reps and tempo to the mix instead of just time. The variety of workouts cater to an all-rounded pillar of fitness, addressing strength, cardio and balance on different days. Be prepared to sweat buckets at one of their many new studios in Singapore, including One North, Outram, and Bugis.

Bodyfit Training is located in 15 locations in Singapore. Click here for the list of studio locations.

BOLD

BOLD is a specialty personal training studio that conducts personalized routines, led by professional personal trainers in a spacious multi-section venue. Fitness lovers of all levels are welcome to join a rotation of group classes that range from stretching and yoga to boxing, muay thai and high-intensity interval workouts.

The studio also emphasizes the importance of balanced nutrition by dishing up a menu of healthy smoothies, wraps and salads in the adjacent BOLD Bar. First-timers can enjoy 15 per cent discount off personal training packages, while flexible group class passes start from $45 for a single class.

BOLD is located at 2 Handy Road, #04-05, 229233, p+ 8892 1593. Click here to enquire about personal training services.

Urban Den

Set a three-minute stroll from Raffles Place MRT, Urban Den is among the latest members-only boutique fitness clubs to open in the heart of CBD. The grunge-style gym features a full range of curated equipment and set-up as well as a schedule of group classes, including the popular Les Mills BodyCombat and BodyPump, TRX, Zumba, indoor cycling, and various yoga styles for recovery.

Members can also personalize their fitness and nutrition regimens with a team of professional in-house fitness coaches, who are athletes themselves and boast extensive knowledge in nutrition and sports science. Experience a single-day access to the gym at $29.

Urban Den is located at 30 Raffles Place, #B2-01 Change Alley Mall, Singapore 048622. Click here for the class time table.

This article was first published in City Nomads.