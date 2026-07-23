Craving for dim sum in Hougang? Here are the places to feast at on cheat day

Hougang is not the first place that comes to mind when hunting for good food.

But with the town's dim sum offerings making headlines recently, some may be wondering where the best places are to indulge in the bite-sized nosh.

From wallet-friendly options to 24-hour spots, here's our pick of dim sum places in Hougang to check out during your next cheat day feast.

Dim Sum Express ($1.50 Dim Sum)

Dim Sum Express at Hougang Blk 246 (or Hougang Blk ABC, according to netizens) is popular for its affordable menu, with most items priced at just $1.50 each.

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Here, diners can choose from a variety of traditional dim sum such as siew mai, prawn dumplings and steamed pork ribs, as well as more novel options with a local twist such as the Orh Nee (yam paste) Bao, Nanyang Otak Siew Mai (available fried or steamed) and Nanyang Curry Chee Cheong Fun ($3).

The stall is also open 24-hours, making it a convenient place for a late-night cheat day meal had over many hours.

Address: 246 Hougang Street 22, Singapore 530246

Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)

Yi Dian Xin Hong Kong Dim Sum

Located at Upper Serangoon Road in Hougang, Yi Dian Xin Hong Kong Dim Sum is another spot to consider visiting.

Here, diners can tuck into a selection of dim sum classics such as the namesake Yi Dian Xin Prawn Dumpling ($4.80 for three pieces) and Signature Salted Egg Custard Pau ($4.50 for three pieces).

Those looking for something a little different, there's also the locally-inspired Otah Siew Mai ($4.80 for three pieces) as well as the pudding-like Steamed Carrot Cake ($3).

Address: 973 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534725

Opening hours: 7.30am to 4pm (Monday, Wednesday), 7.30am to 8pm (Thursday to Sunday), closed on Tuesdays

Kimly Dim Sum

Looking for another 24-hour dim sum outlet for your late-night cheat day feast?

With 47 outlets in Singapore, Kimly Dim Sum is one of the more well-known coffeeshop dim sum chains in Singapore offering a wide variety of items such as Siew Mai ($2.20 for three pieces), Chive Mai ($2.20 for three pieces), Steamed Yam Cake ($2.20) and Traditional Chee Cheong Fun ($1.80).

It also carries a selection of buns, with several options such as the Vegetable Pau, Bean Paste Pau and Lotus Paste Pau priced affordably at $1. For something less common, try the Curry Pau ($1.10).

Address: 684 Hougang Avenue 8, Singapore 530684

Opening hours: 24 hours (daily)

Zhen Zheng Handmade Pau

Zhen Zheng Handmade Pau was started in 2009 by Chia Chiang Kee, who has been making pau since he was 12. It has three outlets in Singapore, including one at Hougang,

They're best known for handmade buns including the Big Pau ($2.20), Braised Pork Pau ($2.20) and variety of $1 buns such as the Lotus Seed Pau, Coffee Pau and Rabbit Pau.

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Other than buns, the menu also has a few classic dim sum options such as Siew Mai ($0.90), Chicken Glutinous Rice ($2.50) and Fan Choy ($2.50).

Address: 682 Hougang Avenue 4, Singapore 530682

Opening hours: 6.30am to 4pm daily

118 Handmade Dim Sum Pau

Another dim sum spot to check out in Hougang is 118 Handmade Dim Sum Pau, a no-frills hawker stall offering handmade dim sum at affordable prices.

From its variety of buns to classic dim sum items like siew mai, everything is made fresh in the morning before the stall opens, according to its owner.

Signatures include their Big Pork Pau ($2.20), Char Siew Pau ($1.20) and Lotus Leaf Rice ($4).

Address: 118 Hougang Avenue 1, Singapore 530118

Pu Xian Restaurant

While Pu Xian Restaurant specialises mainly in Fujian cuisine from China's Putian region, it also offers a variety of dim sum options, such as Fried Carrot Cake ($5.50 for three pieces), Crispy Double Layer Milk Roll ($5.50 for three pieces) and Baked Egg Tartlet ($5.50 for three pieces).

Unique choices at the restaurant include the Crispy Carrot ($5.80 for three pieces) and Swan Crisp ($6.80 for three pieces), that are both shaped like what they are named after.

Address: 377 Hougang Street 32, #02-04, Hougang Rivercourt, Singapore 530377

Opening hours: 9.30am to 3.30pm, 5pm to 9.30pm (Monday to Friday), 9.30am to 9.30pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Yu Pavilion

With a focus on Chinese cuisine and handmade dim sum, Yu Pavilion is a Cantonese restaurant located within Heartland Mall.

Its dim sum menu features a selection of classics, including items such as its best-selling Fish Roe Siew Mai ($6.80 for four pieces), Crystal Shrimp Dumpling ($6.80 for four pieces) and Steamed Pork Ribs with Black Bean Sauce ($6.80).

If you have a hankering for some deep-fried dim sum, there's also the Fried Taro with Pumpkin ($6.80 for three pieces) as well as Fried Shrimp Wrapped Beancurd Skin ($6.80 for three pieces).

Address: 205 Hougang Street 21, #03-18/19, Heartland Mall, Singapore 530205

Opening hours: 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm (daily)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com