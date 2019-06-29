House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

What is a better matrimonial gift from your parents, than an apartment and fully paid renovation? This newly married couple in their 20s was blessed with this 1,324sqf three-bedroom condominium and contemporary-style interiors designed by Adrian Heng of Spaceone ID.

Adrian adopted a neutral colour palette of dark greys, white, beige, as well as accent colours like mustard and green to a lend the space a youthful vibe.

Many of the furniture and furnishings were customised, including the dining table and dining chairs, as well as the sofa, stools, daybed, rugs and throws.

Photo: Home & Decor

The previous walls in the kitchen were demolished to make way for an open-concept kitchen and island. The once narrow kitchen now feels spacious and bright.

Photo: Home & Decor

The colour palette continues into the common bathroom and exudes a sophisticated, classy look.

Photo: Home & Decor

A patterned rug in the study catches the eye immediately as you enter the space.

Photo: Home & Decor

Adrian broke down the wall between the master bedroom and adjacent bedroom to create a larger master suite, which has its own lounge area. In place of the wall, a folding door is installed for future proofing of the home when the couple may require an additional room for their child.

Photo: Home & Decor

A patterned wallpaper in grey helps add a textural effect to the wall in the master bedroom's lounge. Art works in bright hues help add pops of colour.

Photo: Home & Decor

A long vanity in the master bathroom with pullout drawers also ensures the couple has sufficient storage space.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.