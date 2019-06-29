House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

What is a better matrimonial gift from your parents, than an apartment and fully paid renovation? This newly married couple in their 20s was blessed with this 1,324sqf three-bedroom condominium and contemporary-style interiors designed by Adrian Heng of Spaceone ID.
Adrian adopted a neutral colour palette of dark greys, white, beige, as well as accent colours like mustard and green to a lend the space a youthful vibe.
Many of the furniture and furnishings were customised, including the dining table and dining chairs, as well as the sofa, stools, daybed, rugs and throws.
The previous walls in the kitchen were demolished to make way for an open-concept kitchen and island. The once narrow kitchen now feels spacious and bright.
The colour palette continues into the common bathroom and exudes a sophisticated, classy look.
A patterned rug in the study catches the eye immediately as you enter the space.
Adrian broke down the wall between the master bedroom and adjacent bedroom to create a larger master suite, which has its own lounge area. In place of the wall, a folding door is installed for future proofing of the home when the couple may require an additional room for their child.
A patterned wallpaper in grey helps add a textural effect to the wall in the master bedroom's lounge. Art works in bright hues help add pops of colour.
A long vanity in the master bathroom with pullout drawers also ensures the couple has sufficient storage space.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.