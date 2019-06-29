House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

What is a better matrimonial gift from your parents, than an apartment and fully paid renovation? This newly married couple in their 20s was blessed with this 1,324sqf three-bedroom condominium and contemporary-style interiors designed by Adrian Heng of Spaceone ID.

Adrian adopted a neutral colour palette of dark greys, white, beige, as well as accent colours like mustard and green to a lend the space a youthful vibe.

Many of the furniture and furnishings were customised, including the dining table and dining chairs, as well as the sofa, stools, daybed, rugs and throws.

Photo: Home & Decor

The previous walls in the kitchen were demolished to make way for an open-concept kitchen and island. The once narrow kitchen now feels spacious and bright.

Photo: Home & Decor

The colour palette continues into the common bathroom and exudes a sophisticated, classy look.

Photo: Home & Decor

A patterned rug in the study catches the eye immediately as you enter the space.

Photo: Home & Decor

Adrian broke down the wall between the master bedroom and adjacent bedroom to create a larger master suite, which has its own lounge area. In place of the wall, a folding door is installed for future proofing of the home when the couple may require an additional room for their child.

Photo: Home & Decor

A patterned wallpaper in grey helps add a textural effect to the wall in the master bedroom's lounge. Art works in bright hues help add pops of colour.

Photo: Home & Decor

A long vanity in the master bathroom with pullout drawers also ensures the couple has sufficient storage space.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about

Home works Interior Design Luxury living Condominiums Lifestyle
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she&#039;s pregnant with tycoon&#039;s child
Fan Bingbing shoots down talk she's pregnant with tycoon's child
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
Andy Hui finally seen in public 72 days after cheating scandal
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Singapore first &#039;Netflix for cars&#039; lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Singapore first 'Netflix for cars' lets you switch between Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis every month
Indian woman gets trapped after posing underneath statue for laughs
WATCH: Woman gets stuck after crawling under statue for photo
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki divorce: $130m worth of assets under spotlight
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement

LIFESTYLE

House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for
Buying cheap furniture from IKEA? 10 unexpected costs to look out for

Home Works

House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

SERVICES