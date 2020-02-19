House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree

Khairil and Jackie were looking to turn their 118sqm home in The Raintree into a sanctuary that provided a safe space for them to relax and unwind at the end of a hard day's work. They approached Studio Super Safari for the transformation, and the result is a cosy home with a dark colour palette designed to soothe the senses.

The spatial layout of the home was also tailored to suit their lifestyle: A bar counter and walk-in wardrobe were the must-haves, so Studio Super Safari converted the service yard into the wet kitchen, and one of the bedrooms into the wardrobe.

The kitchen wall was demolished to make way for a bar counter with an overhanging metal shelf, created specially to store and showcase the couple's collection of wine and spirits. Opening up the kitchen this way also visually expanded the home, allowing the living and dining spaces to flow into each other seamlessly.

The yard was then converted into the wet kitchen, and the couple can seal off the area with the sliding glass door when they do heavy cooking.

In the yard-turned-kitchen, the dark monochrome colour palette continues, this time with herringbone wall tiles laid over the charcoal-grey wall to lend visual interest. In order to give this area more space, Studio Super Safari altered the existing storeroom layout.

In the common bathroom, a heavy black metal door and concrete screed finish lend an industrial touch, balanced out by the warmth of the Corten steel-inspired tiles.

The master bathroom is even more luxe, featuring stone tiles and a dark stone basin on the counter. Studio Super Safari made sure there was plenty of shelf space for the couple to display their bathroom essentials, as well as multiple lighting options so they can create a spa-like atmosphere when it's time to unwind.

The dark grey walls and ceiling create a sensation of being cocooned in a safe, private haven in the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. Keeping things minimalist was also key to creating a peaceful sanctuary.

To enhance the cosy atmosphere, tactile surfaces and warm lighting in a dark space are key.

