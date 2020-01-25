House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio
If you identify as a homeowner with unconventional, even avant-garde tastes, then Kelvin Teo is a handy name to remember for the next time you renovate your home.

Known for delivering an edgy, minimalist look that has become his signature style, the founder of Space Sense Studio showcased his design chops once more when he was tasked to create a stylish yet functional abode for this five-room resale HDB apartment in Redhill. It's home to a family of three with their helper. 

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio

The original layout of the flat segmented its capacious 1,500sq ft floor area into a number of designated spaces - an entrance foyer, living cum-dining area, kitchen, three bedrooms, a study and balcony. While this proved functional, the prevalence of walls made the entire home feel claustrophobic, so Kelvin took some of them down.

An all-black sink located close to the dining area makes it accessible to guests and residents at meal-times. 

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio

Carved from the back of the living room, the study was given a half-wall with glass windows to allow lots of natural light to penetrate.

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio

For structural walls such as the column in the living room, Kelvin had them clad in bricks for an industrial-style, loft-inspired touch.

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio

With its full-glass enclosure, the kitchen retains a pseudo "open-concept" look that is presently all the rage, yet prevents the cooking fumes from spewing into the rest of the home.

Steel accents and an angular cut-out design for the cabinets are just a few of the details that inject a futuristic vibe to the home.

PHOTO: Space Sense Studio

In the master bedroom, Kelvin customised a floating bed design for a minimalist look; it even comes with a bedhead that serves as a hidden compartment for power sockets and cables.

The washbasin was placed next to the wardrobe to free up precious space inside the master bathroom, which also allows easier access for washing up.

The three-month renovation process which ended last February cost $150,000, excluding furnishings.

