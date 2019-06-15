House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Eliza H
Home & Decor

This large bungalow not only has views of the Unesco World Heritage Site of the Botanic Gardens, it looks like one, too. It was coined the Botanica Residence by its designers, Guz Architects.

Guz Architects created a sense of lightness by using large cantilevers and horizontal planes in the structure; this gives the illusion - when one views it from the road - that the building is afloat.

Photo: Home & Decor

The home features a large pool (as well as several ponds) that intertwines throughout the house. Its cool, blue tiles are a soothing contrast to the vibrant green trees and dark and golden wood finishes.  

Photo: Home & Decor

A sunken courtyard with a skylight allows the home to be filled with natural light.

Photo: Home & Decor

The landscape team created a waterfall effect, further enhancing a serene and paradise-like atmosphere.

Photo: Home & Decor

Winding stairs - made out of wood, steel and glass - anchor the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

