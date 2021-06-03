How to achieve easy and effortless hair as seen in K-drama Vincenzo

Like most Korean drama loving Singaporeans, we’ve been addicted to Netflix’s Vincenzo of late. The drama, the travel (if only we could be teleported to Italy or Korea ourselves, sigh) and the perfect good looks of stars like ‎Song Joong-ki and ‎Jeon Yeo-bin.

But of course, no Korean drama worth their weight in dramatic story plots can go without great styling, both in the clothes as well as their hair and makeup.

If you’re looking for a way to add a little oomph to your long hair, we spoke to Issac Ng, a senior director stylist at Lee Kaja, a premium Korean beauty salon located at Mandarin Gallery on tips to achieve these hairstyles, difficulty levels as well as the most suitable face shapes and hair textures for these looks.

Straight hair as seen on Mi Ri

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Easy

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Square

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Straight hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: Take two large pins and pin them in a criss-cross way to secure the hair. Use a smoothening product for extra hold

Side swept long hair as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Moderate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Diamond

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Curly or wavy hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: Use a curler to create soft curls, sweep hair to the side and spray with hairspray generously to ensure it stays

Side braid as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Intermediate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Heart

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Thick hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: Apply light texture wax to your hair first to create grip and hold for the braid.

Loose low ponytail as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Moderate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Oblong

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Wavy

Style tips on how to achieve it: If you have one, try to use the Dyson Airwrap Styler to create loose movements in your hair. Flip your hair upside down to loosen the curls afterwards before gathering the hair into a loose ponytail. Take a small section to wrap around the rubber band to hide it and pin it at the base of your head.

Soft curls as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Moderate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Round

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Fine, wavy hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: After creating soft curls from the mid to end section of your hair, use volumising powder at your roots to add volume

High ponytail as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Moderate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Oval

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Straight hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: Secure your hair with hairspray first. And then use a hairbrush to guide the hair in the same direction to create the high ponytail. Pull the baby hair around your hairline to create some wisps.

Half updo as seen on Cha Young

PHOTO: Netflix

Difficulty level: Moderate

What face shape does this hairstyle suit best: Oval

What hair texture is best for this hairstyle: Wavy, medium length hair

Style tips on how to achieve it: Use a curler to create waves and run your fingers through the curls to soften it

This article was first published in Her World Online.