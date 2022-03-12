How to achieve Park Min-young's girl-next-door makeup and hair

Starring in many iconic Korean dramas such as Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010), City Hunter (2011), Healer (2014-5), What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018) and Her Private Life (2019), Park Min-young has cemented herself as an A-list South Korean actress.

For those who miss watching her on the small screen, Park Min-young is currently starring in JTBC’s Forecasting Love and Weather (which can be streamed on Netflix), where she plays a meteorologist opposite actor Song Kang.

Besides her acting chops, Park Min-young is well-loved for her sweet, girl next door image whether it is in the way she dresses or beauty. We’re focusing on the latter here, specifically, with tips on how to achieve her youthful and approachable makeup and hairstyles as we celebrated Park Min-young’s 36th birthday on March 4.

Take care of your skin

ICYDK, Park Min-young healthy, translucent mien has earned her the role of ambassador for The Face Shop’s Sooryehan skincare line that employs oriental medical herbs. Here, she’s endorsing the new anti-ageing Black Serum from Sooryehan. If you want healthy, glowing skin like the actress, start with the right skincare products.

Other ways of showing love to your skin include applying and reapplying sunscreen as well as removing your makeup conscientiously at the end of the day.

Clean and radiant complexion

To achieve Park Min-young’s porcelain complexion, start your makeup routine with a sheet mask. In fact, she shared in a video on her YouTube channel that she would do a sheet mask to do before or between work schedules.

When your skin is nourished and hydrated, you’ll more likely to use less foundation and concealer. This result in a more natural, less cakey finish.

Rosy, full cheeks

You’ll rarely see Park Min-young sculpting her face with bronzer . She uses blush instead to accentuate and add fullness to her cheeks, which has the added benefit of making her appear more youthful.

Her blush colours of choice are pinks and corals, which she applies across the apples of her cheeks and her cheekbones.

Tinted lips

Park Min-young’s makeup tends to be more natural. As such, she typically reaches for lip products that leave behind a sheer, hydrated finish like lip tints and balms.

Emphasise your eyes with the puppy eyeliner hack

Park Min-young is a fan of the puppy dog eyeliner technique.

Instead of creating a wing with eyeliner, fake doe-like, round eyes by following the natural shape of your eyes with a line that droops downwards.

Matching your brows to your hair colour

Park Min-young currently sports a medium brown hair colour. But regardless of her hair colour, Park Min-young ensures that her brows matches her hair colour.

You can choose to dye or tint your natural brow hairs but if you want something less permanent, go over your brows with an eyeshadow or brow product.

Speaking of hair colour, this brings us to our next point…

Change up your hair colour

Are you feeling stuck creatively? Perhaps a simple change in your hair colour can make you feel more energised and motivated.

We recommend touching up your roots and using purple shampoo so the colour stays vibrant. Of course, use a hair serum or oil to protect your tresses from the sun and other environmental damage.

Straight, curly or wavy

We are often amazed by how Park Min-young can pull off a variety of hairstyles ranging from pin-straight hair to beachy waves and full-bodied curls.

Changing up your hairstyle is fun but constant use of heat tools can weaken and damage hair. Include nourishing hair masks and treatments into your beauty routine from time to time to give your precious tresses some TLC.

Slick and parted

Slick and parted is how Park Min-young usually wears her hair. To deal with baby hairs, spritz a little hairspray onto a toothbrush and use it to slick down any stray strands.

Finish with a light coat of hairspray to secure everything in place.

Change your parting for extra volume

For those who struggle with volume at your crown, try flipping your hair and changing up your hair part. Doing so can help to add more volume and oomph to your style.

It is no wonder then that Park Min-young often switches up her hair part, as evident in her social media posts.

The pointed tip of the rat-tail comb would be useful here to help create a crisp part.

Bonus tip: How to debloat for a smaller face

Ever wondered why South Koreans love drinking their coffee Americano-style without milk or sugar? That’s because coffee is a known diuretic, which can help flush out excess water from your body.

However, you might not want to drink coffee on an empty stomach as the acidic beverage could irritate your stomach and cause bloating instead.

This article was first published in Her World Online.