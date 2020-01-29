How to achieve your career goals in 2020

PHOTO: Pexels
William Hofmann
ValueChampion

Whether you daydream about retirement or your dream job, you are likely to be setting career-related goals for yourself in the next year. Regardless of where you are in your career, it is helpful to determine exactly what you would like to achieve in order to make substantial progress.

In this article, we've highlighted several ways that anyone can use to boost their career trajectory in the new year.

WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS & TELL A FRIEND

Do you ever find yourself falling short of your aspirations? You might be missing your targets by simply skipping one important step: writing down your goals.

Research suggests that individuals who write down their goals are significantly more likely to achieve them than those that do not. The study's results also indicate that those that share their goals with their friends are even more likely to meet their targets than those that keep their aspirations private.

These findings support the idea that accountability and commitment are instrumental for achievement. Therefore, those that hope to learn new skills, find a new job, or even earn a promotion would do well to write down their goals and share them with a close friend.

CONSIDER TAKING A CLASS

If you're looking to land a new job with more responsibility and higher pay, improving your technical skills is always worth considering. Thankfully, the emergence of coding bootcamps in Singapore (such as NEXT Academy, ALPHA Camp, and General Assembly) offers a relatively inexpensive way to make you an asset to any team.

These bootcamps - which typically cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to $15,000-are less financially burdensome than university education, which increasingly requires study loans.

Furthermore, the coursework is diverse and varies in duration and scope, with topics ranging from data science to software engineering.

These skills are in high demand, as evidenced by competitive salaries offered to entry level workers in related roles. For example, the average entry level salaries for iOS Developers and Data Scientists in Singapore exceed the median gross income of all professions in the country.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

With that in mind, some individuals may find it worthwhile to pursue part-time coursework in order to round out their skill sets and eventually obtain a great jobs.

We recommend that individuals view these types of courses as supplements to formal education, especially as a way to pick up a specific skill (e.g. new coding language or data visualisation). In most cases, this type of coursework is not a sufficient replacement for university degrees.

Finally, we strongly recommend that individuals seeking to boost their career growth via additional coursework consider courses offered by SkillsFuture, which are subsidised through the SkillsFuture Credit.

JOIN A CLUB

If you're not interested in adding technical skills and would rather improve other professional abilities, there are great opportunities for you too.

Toastmasters is a great example of a club allows for communication and leadership development. This international group provides individuals the opportunity to sharpen their public speaking skills through weekly group meetings in which members take turns presenting their speeches to the club.

There are a handful of Toastmasters clubs in Singapore and membership typically costs about $150 - $200 per year.

DON'T FORGET TO HAVE FUN

Believe it or not, finding enjoyment in your work can actually help you stick to the goals that you've set. In 5 related studies, professors from Cornell University and the University of Chicago found that individuals were consistently more likely to persist if they experienced some short-term benefit along the way.

For example, students surveyed typically performed better in classes that they reported as more interesting. Additionally, in another study gym-goers that described their workouts as "fun" were more likely to spend more time exercising.

For those that hope to apply for a new job or study for an academic entrance exam (such as the LSAT or GMAT), these findings suggest that it is important to make the job application and studying processes more enjoyable.

For example, the authors of these studies suggest working from a favourite coffee shop in order to remain committed to your goals.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.

More about
Careers Programming SkillsFuture Skills Training jobs salaries Lifestyle

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES