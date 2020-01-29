How to achieve your career goals in 2020

Whether you daydream about retirement or your dream job, you are likely to be setting career-related goals for yourself in the next year. Regardless of where you are in your career, it is helpful to determine exactly what you would like to achieve in order to make substantial progress.

In this article, we've highlighted several ways that anyone can use to boost their career trajectory in the new year.

WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS & TELL A FRIEND

Do you ever find yourself falling short of your aspirations? You might be missing your targets by simply skipping one important step: writing down your goals.

Research suggests that individuals who write down their goals are significantly more likely to achieve them than those that do not. The study's results also indicate that those that share their goals with their friends are even more likely to meet their targets than those that keep their aspirations private.

These findings support the idea that accountability and commitment are instrumental for achievement. Therefore, those that hope to learn new skills, find a new job, or even earn a promotion would do well to write down their goals and share them with a close friend.

CONSIDER TAKING A CLASS

If you're looking to land a new job with more responsibility and higher pay, improving your technical skills is always worth considering. Thankfully, the emergence of coding bootcamps in Singapore (such as NEXT Academy, ALPHA Camp, and General Assembly) offers a relatively inexpensive way to make you an asset to any team.

These bootcamps - which typically cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars up to $15,000-are less financially burdensome than university education, which increasingly requires study loans.

Furthermore, the coursework is diverse and varies in duration and scope, with topics ranging from data science to software engineering.

These skills are in high demand, as evidenced by competitive salaries offered to entry level workers in related roles. For example, the average entry level salaries for iOS Developers and Data Scientists in Singapore exceed the median gross income of all professions in the country.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

With that in mind, some individuals may find it worthwhile to pursue part-time coursework in order to round out their skill sets and eventually obtain a great jobs.