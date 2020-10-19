How to ask your boss for a mental health day from work

Earlier this year, Minister of State for Ministry of Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said during the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament that one can take sick leave for both physical and mental health conditions

He added that a doctor issuing the medical certificate (MC) shouldn’t indicate the nature of the patient’s health condition unless there is consent.

In short, in Singapore, you can take MC if you’re not doing great mentally. But if you for whatever reason would rather ask your boss directly for a day off, you can do so by acting on these five tips from Sabrina Ho, CEO and founder of career platform half the sky.

Figure out the "why"

“The first step is being clear with yourself about why a mental health day is needed. Is it due to, say, burnout, family issues, disruptive changes or anxiety?

Different stress factors require different responses and different types of mental health days. Once you are clear on why you need the day, it is easier to communicate that to your superiors.”

Check your employee handbook

“A lot of us don’t take the time to check out the company’s policy. Talk to the human resources department to see if a precedent has already been set.

''Maybe it is something that is already permitted, but if not, don’t worry – you can be a trailblazer and be the first one in the firm to make the request.”

Plan your request in advance

“Making a case for a mental health break or any career break should not be taken lightly and it’s best to give your employer adequate notice.

''You’ll likely be surprised by how encouraging they are and, if you give enough notice, you might be lucky enough for them to keep the door open for future breaks.”

Know your approach

“Your approach here depends on whether your company is supportive of work-life balance and mental healthcare and, secondly, the size and scale of your break, like if it’s just a day or a week.

''It also depends on your relationship with your workplace, like if you’re a full-timer or part-timer. Either way, being straightforward and honest with your employer is essential. Clarity is king at this stage and will hopefully lead to positive responses from your manager.”

Only share what you need to

“If your employer prioritises mental well-being, asking for a break based on mental issues shouldn’t be a problem.

''But if your work culture isn’t as supportive, you don’t have to cite your mental health reasons. You can instead attribute it to burnout and its impact on your productivity.”

