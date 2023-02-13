How to buy the perfect balance bikes for toddlers

Ready, set, balance! Teach your kids the fundamentals of cycling with the best balance bike in Singapore. Say goodbye to wobbly training wheels and hello to the freedom of two-wheeled adventures. Get ready to watch your little ones zoom around with confidence and grace!

Importance of having a balance bike

PHOTO: Pexels

The best balance bike is the perfect first step for children learning to ride a bike. Not only do they help with balance and coordination, but they also provide a fun and safe way for kids to explore the world on two wheels.

The best balance bike for kids doesn't have pedals, which allows children to focus on balancing and steering without having to worry about pedalling. This helps build confidence and encourages children to develop the necessary skills needed for riding a traditional bike.

In addition to being a fun way to explore and play, the best balance bike is also an excellent way for kids to get exercise and stay active. Regular exercise has numerous benefits for children, including improving their overall health and reducing their risk of developing certain health conditions.

Another advantage of a balance bike is that it can be adjusted as kids grow, making them a more cost-effective option compared to buying multiple bikes as kids get bigger.

Finally, the perfect balance bike for kids is environmentally friendly and promotes sustainability. They don't require batteries or gasoline, and they can be passed down from one child to the next.

In conclusion, a balance bike is a must-have for any parent looking to help their child develop important skills, stay active, and have fun while doing it.

So, if you're considering a bicycle for your child, consider a balance bicycle — it might be the best investment you make!

Benefits of owning a balance bike

PHOTO: Pexels

If you're looking for a way to get your little one started on two wheels, look no further than the trusty bike.

Not only is it a blast to ride, but it also comes packed with a host of benefits that make it a must-have for any parent. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should consider a balance bike for your kid.

The best balance bike for kids is the perfect starting point for aspiring cyclists. No pedals, no problem! A good balance bike allows kids to focus on balance and steering, instead. Give your child the gift of confidence — the best balance bike helps build it, one glide at a time. Get your kids moving! A balance bike is a fun way for kids to exercise and stay active. One size fits all — A good balance bike can be adjusted as your child grows, saving you money in the long run. Go green with a bike — No batteries or gasoline needed, just pure pedal power. Hand-me-downs made easy - Pass your child's bike down to a younger sibling or friend, reducing waste. The best balance bike for kids is a parent's dream come true — They're safe, and fun, and promote healthy habits. Give your child the chance to explore the world — A bike opens up a world of adventure, right in your own neighbourhood. Invest in your child's future — A bike is an investment in their physical, mental, and emotional development.

So, what are you waiting for? Give your child the gift of balance and let the fun begin!

Balance bike in Singapore: The best buys

The balance bike is the perfect introduction to the world of cycling for little ones in Singapore. Not only do they help build coordination and balance, but they also provide endless hours of fun and adventure.

With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your child. But don't worry, we've got you covered!

We've scoured the market and rounded up the best balance bike, taking into account factors like adjustability, weight, and safety. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly or a high-end model, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your little one.

So, strap on your helmet and get ready for a wild ride!

Cruzee Balance Bicycle

PHOTO: Cruzee

Best ultralight weight

The Cruzee Balance Bike is a must-have for parents looking for a fun and safe way to introduce their kids to the world of cycling.

With its lightweight frame and adjustable seat and handlebars, the Cruzee Balance Bike can grow with your child as they learn to balance and pedal.

One of the standout features of the Cruzee Balance Bike is its ability to make the learning process seamless and stress-free. The 12-inch wheels and lack of pedals allow children to focus solely on developing their balance, making the transition to a pedal bike much easier.

The lightweight design also ensures that kids can handle the bike with ease, even as they gain more confidence on two wheels.

Parents will appreciate the Cruzee's attention to safety, with features such as a durable frame, a low centre of gravity, and a limited turning radius.

These design elements make Cruzee Balance Bike less likely for kids to tip over and ensure a smooth and stable ride.

The sturdy construction of the Cruzee Balance Bike also means that it can withstand the rough and tumble of playtime, making it a great investment that will last for years.

In conclusion, the Cruzee Balance Bike is an excellent choice for parents looking to give their kids a head start in the world of cycling.

Features we love:

Ultralight weight

Built to last

Best fit for children

Cruzee Balance Bicycle: $230.00 — $250.00

Globber Go Balance Bike

PHOTO: Globber

Best reversible

The Globber Go Bike Duo Balance Bicycle is a versatile and innovative bicycle that is perfect for parents looking to introduce their kids to the world of cycling.

With its reversible frame design, the Globber Balance Bike can be transformed from a low frame position with a double-width wheel to a high frame position with a single rear wheel, making the Globber Balance Bike ideal for children as they grow and develop their balance, coordination, and motor skills.

One of the standout features of the Globber Balance Bike is its two-stage dual rear wheel design. This allows you to quickly and easily change the Globber Balance Bike as your child grows and masters their balance.

The Globber Balance Bike also comes with two rear EVA foam wheels for extra support during the learning process and a toolless, removable footrest for added comfort.

Parents will appreciate the adjustable features of the Globber Balance Bike, which include an eight-height adjustable seat and two-height adjustable handlebars. These features allow your child to take as long as they need to master their balance and provide a comfortable fit as they grow.

The bike is made from a robust steel frame, metal handlebars, and highly resistant EVA foam puncture-free wheels, making it both durable and safe for kids to use.

Features we love:

Toddler balance bicycle for girls and boys aged two to five (up to 20kg)

Two-stage dual rear wheel design

Comes with two rear EVA foam wheels for extra support when it comes to learning how to balance on a toddler balance bicycle

Globber Go Bike Duo Balance Bike: $149.00

Yvolution Trike

PHOTO: Yvolution

Best four-in-one toddler bike

Introducing the Yvolution Y Velo Flippa four-in-one Toddler Trike, a versatile ride for your little ones aged two to five years! With four modes of riding, it's like getting four bikes in one!

The push trike mode comes with a handle for easy steering, perfect for when your child is still getting the hang of things. When they're ready, simply flip the two rear wheels inward and turn it into a balance bicycle, teaching them essential skills like balance and coordination.

The "Twist and Flip" feature is a highlight of the Flippa, making it easy for parents to convert the trike to a balance bicycle. With a simple press of a button, the transition is quick and seamless.

Whether your child is just starting out or ready to take on more challenges, the Yvolution Y Velo Flippa four-in-one Toddler Trike is the perfect ride for every stage!

Features we love:

Push trike mode with handle for easy steering

Tricycle for kids

Pushbike with parent steering and a balance bike

Yvolution Y Velo Flippa four-in-one Toddler Trike: $179.00

Decathlon Bike

PHOTO: Decathlon

Best balance bike footrest

The Decathlon RunRide Baby Walker Balance Bicycle is the perfect way for parents to introduce their little ones to the joys of cycling. This innovative bike is designed to help babies and toddlers develop their balance and coordination, and is guaranteed to keep them entertained for hours on end.

One of the standout features of the Decathlon Balance Bike is its versatility.

The Decathlon Balance Bike can be used as a walker, with the handlebars providing support and stability for wobbly legs, and can then be converted into a balance bicycle as your child grows and gains confidence.

This means that the Decathlon Balance Bike can be used for years, as your child's cycling skills develop. Another feature that sets the Decathlon Balance Bike apart is its sturdy construction.

The frame is made from high-quality materials that are built to last, and the bike is designed to be easy to manoeuvre, making the Decathlon Balance Bike perfect for young children who are still finding their footing.

The adjustable seat and handlebars of the Decathlon Balance Bike also mean that the RunRide can grow with your child, ensuring that it will always be a comfortable fit.

Features we love:

10" balance bicycle

Designed for children aged two to four years (85cm-100cm)

Light, robust balance bicycle

DECATHLON RunRide Baby Walker Balance Bike — $127.98

Strider-12 Balance Bike

PHOTO: Strider

Best seat

The Strider-12 Sport Balance Bicycle is a revolutionary product that has changed the way kids learn to ride.

This Strider Balance Bike is designed for children as young as 18 months and can accommodate kids up to five years of age.

The seat and handlebar heights of the Strider Balance Bike can be adjusted without any tools, making it easy to use for kids of different sizes.

Strider weighs only three kilograms, making it easy for kids to control. Additionally, the Strider Balance Bike is not just a riding toy, but an introduction to freedom, power, and responsibility.

The durable steel frame and puncture-proof tires make Strider Balance Bike a long-lasting and low-maintenance option for parents.

Overall, the Strider Balance Bike is a great option for parents looking for a high-quality, fun, and educational toy for their kids.

Features we love:

Made for young kids

Steel frame material

Adjustable seat

Strider-12 Sport Balance Bike: $367.24

SAVA Z1 9 Bicycle

PHOTO: Savadeck Bike

Best carbon-fibre

The SAVA Z1 9 Speed Carbon Fiber Folding Bicycle is a bike like no other. Made using the latest technology and crafted with the highest quality materials, this Sava Bicycle is designed to deliver both stunning looks and superior performance.

The bike frame and forks of Sava Bicycle are moulded using Toray carbon fibre fabric, a material that is widely used in modern vehicles and items due to its strength and lightweight properties.

This carbon fibre fabric of Sava Bicycle can be moulded into complex shapes, which cannot be achieved using common machining techniques on aluminium or steel.

The Sava Bicycle is available in red, orange, and blue, and comes in two different speed options.

The nine-speed option of Sava Bicycle Singapore features a Shimano SL-R 3000 Sora shift lever, Shimano RD3000 Sora GS nine-speed rear derailleur, Tektro M275 hydraulic brakes, and an R42-9 11-32T 9S CP freewheel.

The 20-speed option of Sava Bicycle Singapore boasts a Shimano Tiagra 4700 10-speed shift lever, Shimano Tiagra 4700 rear derailleur, front derailleur, and hydraulic brakes. Both options come with folding pedals and aluminium rims, ensuring both stability and portability.

Features we love:

The bike frame and forks are moulded using Japan Toray carbon fibre fabric material

More colours for more options

Designed and manufactured using German technology

SAVA Z1 9 Speed Carbon Fiber Folding Bicycle: $1,098.00

PHOTO: The Asianparent

Tips on buying bikes in-store

When it comes to buying a balance bike for your child, in-store shopping has its own set of perks.

From getting to physically touch and test out the bikes to receiving expert advice from knowledgeable sales associates, here are some tips to make the most of your in-store shopping experience:

Test drive the bikes. Let your child test out different brands of balance bike to see which one they feel most comfortable on.

Ask the experts. Sales associates have a wealth of knowledge on balance bikes, so don't hesitate to ask them any questions you may have.

Take note of the weight. Lighter bikes are more accessible for kids to handle, so keep this in mind when making your decision.

Adjustability is key. Make sure the bike can grow with your child by ensuring it has adjustable seat heights and handlebars.

Safety first. Look for bikes with sturdy frames and proper brakes and check to make sure the bike meets safety standards.

Don't forget the accessories. From helmets to bells, consider what extras you may need to make the most out of your child's new bike.

Price vs. quality. Balance bikes come in a range of prices, so weigh the cost against the features and durability to find the right balance for you.

By following these tips, you'll be well on your way to finding the perfect brand for your child. Happy shopping!

Tips on buying bikes online

Determine your child's size: Before buying a balance bike, measure your child's inseam to determine the appropriate wheel size.

Consider the material: Bikes can be made of wood, metal, or plastic. Each material has its pros and cons, so consider durability, weight, and design when making your choice.

Adjustability: Look for a bike that can be adjusted as your child grows. A height-adjustable seat and handlebars will ensure the bike will last longer.

Brakes: While some bikes don't have brakes, others do. If you opt for a bike with brakes, make sure they are easy for your child to use.

Weight: The lighter the bike, the easier it will be for your child to manoeuvre. Consider the weight of the bike when making your purchase.

Reviews: Read reviews from other parents and customers to get an idea of the quality and performance of the bike.

Warranty: Make sure to check the warranty offered by the manufacturer before making your purchase. This will give you peace of mind in case of any defects or problems with the bike.

Price: Bikes can range from budget-friendly options to high-end models. Determine your budget before making your purchase.

Delivery and assembly: Check the delivery and assembly options before making your purchase. Some bikes may require assembly, so make sure you have the tools and know-how to put them together.

Safety: Finally, make sure the bike meets safety standards and has been tested for stability and durability.

By considering these factors, you can find the perfect bike for your child and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Having a foldable balance bike

A foldable bicycle is a perfect solution for city dwellers who want the freedom and convenience of a bike. Without sacrificing precious storage space! Here are just a few of the many benefits of this compact wonder: a foldable bicycle.

Space-saving: Foldable bicycle is designed to take up minimal space when not in use. Making them ideal for apartment living or small homes.

Portability: With a lightweight design and compact form, a foldable bicycle is easy to carry and transport. Whether you're commuting to work, heading to the park, or travelling to a new city. You can take your bike with you wherever you go.

Convenience: Foldable bicycle offers the convenience of a traditional bike with the added bonus of compact storage. No more worrying about finding a safe place to park your bike or lugging it up and down stairs. With a foldable bike, you can take your ride anywhere and store it with ease.

Affordability: Foldable bicycle is often more affordable than traditional bikes. Making them a great option for budget-conscious riders. Plus, with their compact design and versatility, you'll save money on transportation costs! You will never have to worry about parking fees again!

Eco-friendly: By choosing a foldable bicycle, you're making a conscious effort to reduce your carbon footprint. Plus, live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Say goodbye to gas-guzzling cars. Hello to a greener, cleaner mode of transportation.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

ALSO READ: 20 Valentine's Day set menus under $100 per pax