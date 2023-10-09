How to check marriage status online in Singapore

If you’re looking to check the marriage status of someone in Singapore or need to verify your own marital status, there are specific procedures and resources you can use to do so. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to check your marriage status online in Singapore.

Obtain a search for marriage records

The first step in checking marriage status online in Singapore is to obtain a Search for Marriage Records conducted on the marriage registers.

The Consulate-General and the Singapore Registry of Marriages (ROM)/Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) do not issue Certificates of No Impediment. To get the official search result, you can apply to ROM/ROMM by visiting their website.

Once you've applied, you can collect the official search result either in person at ROM/ROMM or have it delivered to your address. Keep in mind that if you opt for delivery to an overseas address via registered post, it may take longer to reach you.

Additionally, the Consulate-General may provide a Letter of Marriage Record, but only when requested by Chinese authorities with a written request.

Legalise your Singapore documents

Suppose you are a Singaporean who wishes to register your marriage in China or provide proof of your marital status to Chinese authorities. In that case, you will need to ensure that your documents are properly legalised. The required official documents may include:

Official Search for Marriage Record issued by ROM/ROMM

Marriage certificate

Divorce/Annulment documents (eg, Certificate of Final Judgment issued by the Family Justice Courts of Singapore)

Death certificate of spouse

For more information, refer to the Singapore Academy of Law's website to legalise your Singapore documents in China.

Alternatively, you can execute a statutory declaration affirming your marital status in person at the Consulate-General. When doing so, bring your valid identity document (eg, passport) and the relevant original/certified/legalised documents related to your marital status/history.

Marrying a work permit holder in Singapore

If you're a Singaporean planning to marry a work permit/ex-work permit holder, you must obtain prior approval from the Controller of Work Permits.

Once approval is granted, visit the Singapore Registry of Marriages with your identity card/passport, birth certificate, and the approval letter. You'll need to file a required 21-day notice of marriage. After this period but within three months from the notice, you can solemnise your marriage.

Remember that all marriages contracted or solemnised outside Singapore are valid in Singapore if they are registered according to the laws of the place where they occurred, and both parties possess the capacity to marry under their respective countries' laws.

Checking marriage status online in Singapore involves obtaining official records, legalising documents for international purposes, and following specific procedures if you plan to marry a work permit holder.

Ensure that you comply with the relevant regulations and guidelines to simplify the process and accurately document your marital status. For more information, contact the Registry of Marriages or visit their official website.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.