How to choose your material: Marble

PHOTO: Team ID
Renonation

Marble is prized for its unique natural pattern and texture. It is a popular flooring and wall material among homeowners.

On the market, there are natural and artificial marble. The price corresponds to the quality and manufacture processes.

How do you discern the quality of these marble materials? Deco-Man's got you covered, read on!

STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

STRENGTH

  • High strength and wear resistance
  • Can withstand acid and alkali
  • Oil application not needed
  • Does not attract dust
  • Simple maintenance
  • Long lifespan
  • No warping and magnetising
  • Moisture resistance

WEAKNESSES

  • Lacquering is the only maintenance available
  • Smooth surface makes seeped-in water and oil hard to clear away
  • Not as beneficial to health as solid wood

PAY ATTENTION TO THE MATERIAL UPON PURCHASE

NATURAL MATERIAL

Natural marble has a beautiful pattern. After polishing, both lustre and density are excellent. Natural marble's wear resistance and anti-corrosiveness are higher than artificial ones.

Natural marble is also relatively pricier.

ARTIFICIAL MATERIAL

Artificial marble comes in various shades. It has a good flexibility and hardness, which make the material popular among younger people.

Artificial marble is also more affordable than its natural counterpart.

PHOTO: Fatema Design Studio

CHECKING FOR QUALITY

LUSTRE

Marble with a vitreous lustre tends to be of a higher quality.

APPEARANCE

Upon purchase, you should first check the appearance of the marble. Since the marble is naturally formed, physical defects are inevitable.

Fine marble should have a delicate and even structure.

SOUND

The sound of quality stone knocking against each other is crisp and pleasant.

If there is a slight crack in the stone, or the contact between the particles becomes loose due to weathering, the resulting sound is coarse and rough instead.

INK TEST

Drop a small amount o ink on the surface of the stone. If the ink begins to feather out, this means the grain of the stone is loose, or there are gaps present in the material.

If the stone has a high quality, the ink should not feather out.

CHOICE OF PATTERN

One of the reasons for marble's popularity is the wide range of colours and pattern.

However, simple and plain colours are more likely to withstand the changes of the home owner's taste.

Plain-coloured marble is usually pricier as a result.

PHOTO: Team ID

REMINDERS FROM DECO-MAN

Most stone materials are radioactive, but since the amount of emitted radiation is very low, it hardly causes a reaction in the human body.

The reason marble is sometimes said to be hazardous is that artificial marble contains petroleum derivatives in which formaldehyde and benzenes are present.

Some unethical manufacturers might try to raise the profit by introducing other harmful additives to the raw material of manufactured marble.

This explains the public's concern towards manmade marble's impact on health.

This article was first published in Renonation

More about
Lifestyle Interior Design

TRENDING

Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES