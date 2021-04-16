How to clean the dirt on shower curtains and screens, showerheads and washbasins fast and at low cost

Bathrooms are usually damp, which can easily accumulate dirt and bacteria, causing mouldy and yellowing in tiles and shower curtains.

There are many bathroom cleaning detergents such as 3M™ Bathroom Disinfectant Cleaner have good cleaning results.

But can we just use one cleaning detergent for all areas in the bathroom? What we need to be aware of when cleaning the bathroom? How to remove mould in the bathroom?

Mouldy and yellow shower curtain

PHOTO: The 80s Studio

Small bathrooms are usually fitted with shower curtains, but the oil from the body and shower gel will accumulate at the bottom of the shower curtain over time, causing the shower curtain to become yellow and mould, which the bacterial content can reach one billion!

In addition to replacing the new shower curtain, cleaning is the most economical way.

Soak the shower curtain with bleach, then scrub with vinegar and salt

White vinegar can remove soap bubbles and grease on the shower curtain. If the stains are difficult to clean, consider scrubbing with saltwater. If the mould is still there, you can soak the shower curtain in 1:49 diluted bleach for half an hour, then rinse with running water.

The shower curtain hook should also be cleaned regularly. It can be soaked and washed in hot water sprinkled with detergent.

READ ALSO: 8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation

Limescale on a shower screen

PHOTO: Jingyanbaidu.com

Although the shower screen is less prone to having mildew, the limescale on it is very obvious. We need some help with the acid substances to dissolve the limescale.

Use cold water first, then hot water, and then use vinegar or citric acid.

First, wash away the dust directly with cold water. Use hot water to remove the physical adhesion layer between the limescale and the shower screen. Dilute with white vinegar or citric acid and water and spray on the shower screen. Wait a few minutes, then rinse and wipe away the water stains with a wiper.

The showerhead in the bathroom is the most neglected item. When it is used for a long time, limescale will accumulate inside that may affect the water flow and you may be showing with dirty water every day.

Dip the showerhead with white vinegar and wipe the surface with toothpaste.

Mix half a cup of baking soda and one cup of white vinegar in a plastic bag. Put the showerhead inside the bag. Seal the bag tightly with a rubber band for two hours. After removing the plastic bag. Let the showerhead sprinkle hot water for a few minutes to allow the dissolved mineral scale to flow. Squeeze the toothpaste on a cloth and wipe the surface of the showerhead.

READ ALSO: Renovating your bathroom? Here are 8 remodelling tips to know

Disassemble the shower head and clean it thoroughly

The above method can easily remove the limescale and keep the water flow smooth. However, if you want the showerhead to be completely clean, you need to disassemble the showerhead.

Each showerhead has its own disassemble method. It is recommended to read the manual carefully to avoid damage.

Some new types of showerheads can be opened with a twist, which is very convenient to clean.

At the same time, the translucent design allows users to easily observe whether the inside of the showerhead is clean or not.

READ ALSO: 6 insanely cheap bathroom cleaning hacks every busy homeowner ought to know

Slippery washbasin and mouldy plastic edges

PHOTO: Todz’ Terior

Although the washbasin is often washed by water, it is still easy to accumulate toothpaste, facial grease, etc., causing the washbasin to be slippery, and the plastic edges become mouldy.

Wipe with detergent. Soak the rubber edge in bleach or replace a new one.

Sprinkle washing powder on the slender side of the sponge and wipe away the dirt in a circular motion. If the plastic edge is mouldy, wear gloves and apply a small amount of bleach to the position with cotton. Brush and clean after two hours. If the mouldy plastic edges cannot be removed, consider using a shovel to remove the plastic edges and re-lay the glass glue. Remember to apply when the sink and countertop are dry.

READ ALSO: 10 practical considerations for an HDB bathroom renovation

Tips for keeping the bathroom dry

Daily cleaning: After taking a shower, wipe the walls and floor with a sponge soaked in detergent. After rinsing with water, use a wiper to remove water stains. Turn on the exhaust fan after taking shower: Do not turn off the exhaust fan immediately after the shower. Turn on the exhaust fan for more than one hour to ensure that the bathroom is dry and prevents mould from growing.

This article was first published in Renonation.sg.