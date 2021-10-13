How to cop Blackpink Jennie's high-waisted denim looks

In fashion, everything that's old is new again. And like most trends in the 90s and 2000s, high-waisted denim jeans are currently making a comeback.

Unlike its predecessors, however, the latest iteration of high-waisted denim combines styles and cuts made popular across the years.

Think: Bootleg, skinny, cropped and even fit-and-flare silhouettes.

From Blackpink 's Jennie to the Hadid sisters and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, every it-girl has been seen sporting a version of the look.

Ahead, we give you the shortcut on how to choose the right ones for your body type, and where to buy them.

The classic

If you're of statuesque proportions, consider a pair of classic, straight-cut, high-waisted denim jeans.

It'll give the illusion of even longer legs, and provide the perfect base for your model off-duty look.

Do like Blackpink's Jennie here and opt for a vintage-looking pair, and complete the look with your favourite pair of sneakers.

To up the ante, simply add some sparkle with your favourite baubles and a statement bag.

Calvin Klein, High Rise Relaxed Jeans, $239. PHOTO: Courtesy

Uniqlo U, Regular Fit Straight High Rise Jeans, $59.90. PHOTO: Courtesy

The '90s girl group

Before the likes of Blackpink, Twice and Red Velvet, it was '90s girl groups like Destiny's Child and TLC that ruled the charts and the red carpet.

A hallmark of their denim outfits include: High-waisted jeans, crop tops and lots of attitude.

And since logomania is back - did it ever, truly leave? - opt for a pair of jeans featuring your favourite brand's emblem, and a bootcut for extra sass.

Pro tip: Wear them with heels to look taller.

Loewe, Cutout High-rise Straight-leg Jeans, $849. PHOTO: Courtesy

Love Moschino, High-waisted Logo-print Flared Jeans, $359. PHOTO: Courtesy

The skinny jeans

Love it or hate it, skinny jeans are here to stay - and for good reason.

Skinny jeans are flattering on every body type – thick, thin, pear-shaped, hourglass and everything in between.

On full-figured women, skinny jeans help to shape and sculpt without extra fabric.

Here, Jennie has gone for a more business-casual approach and wears it with a T-shirt and Chanel jacket.

Alternatively, you could pair it with a cute, sleeveless prairie blouse which is great for our tropical weather. High-top Converse sneakers are great too.

Re/Done, 90s High-rise Skinny Jeans, $374. PHOTO: Courtesy

Balenciaga, High-rise Distressed Slim-leg Jeans, $1,037. PHOTO: Courtesy

The cropped jeans

Cropped high-waisted denim jeans, like the one Jennie is wearing here, are made for showing off your heeled booties. They also pair well with cropped sweaters.

But if baring midriffs aren't your thing, opt for a classic white T-shirt and team it with a cropped cardigan of your choice.

In terms of cuts, straight cuts are best for those with long legs, and skinny cuts are great for curvy women.

Saint Laurent, Boyfriend Jeans, $810. PHOTO: Courtesy

Khaite, Vivian Cropped High-rise Bootcut Jeans, $386. PHOTO: Courtesy

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.