How Cyndi Wang, 39, maintains her cherubic looks

Cyndi Wang is no stranger to many of us, especially if you're a Mandopop fan growing in the early 2000s.

The cherubic singer, whose sweet vocals and spirited dance moves are loved by her fans worldwide, is famous for her songs including Love You, Moonlight, Da Da Da to name a few.

Aside from singing, the 39-year-old artiste has also starred in numerous idol dramas such as Westside Story and Heaven's Wedding Gown.

It may have been almost 20 years since her official debut in the entertainment industry but the singer-actress shows no signs of slowing down.

This year, she's once again shot to fame after joining Mango TV's Chinese reality show titled Sisters Who Make Waves season three.

Together with many other household names such as Na Ying, Jessica Jung, Gillian Chung, Charlene Choi and more, Cyndi is one of the 30 female contestants on the dancing and singing competition.

In the first episode, each contestant had to perform a short solo performance; Cyndi danced and sang her popular Love You.

Her performance quickly became a trending topic online and it sparked a wave of nostalgia among viewers. Many of her male fans have since posted their own Love You dance clips on social media.

Besides her impressive performances, it's amazing to see how Cyndi has remained so youthful looking. Honestly, she looks just as sweet as a decade ago.

Want in on the possible ways of how Cyndi minimises signs of ageing? Be sure to read till the end.

Sweat it out

It's no secret that exercising is part of healthy living.

Cyndi keeps her body in shape by clocking in some workout hours at the gym as well as attending Zumba classes.

Stretch it out

That's not all.

Cyndi also does Pilates which is said to improve one's flexibility, boost muscle strength and tone up the body.

Don't neglect your hands

Sure, we pay lots of attention to skin, hair and body care. But frankly, how many of us some our hands the TLC that they deserve?

For Cyndi, she finds Chanel No 5 Leau On Hand Cream worth holding on to.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Despite her long working hours, Cyndi tries her best to stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day.

Mask up!

PHOTO: Screengrab/Xiao Hong Shu/Cyndi Wang

Because of her job, Cyndi often flies to different cities with varying climates.

This is when skin hydration becomes extra crucial, she explains in a video that she posted onto her Xiao Hong Shu account.

To ensure that her skin remains hydrated, she goes big on both sheet and wash off masks.

Cyndi's go-to masks

PHOTO: 111 Skin, La Roche-Posay

Some of her favourites include La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Masque B5, 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask and Fresh Rose Face Mask.

ALSO READ: Cyndi Wang makes waves online in China after performing Cyndi Loves You

This article was first published in Her World Online.