How to declutter your home and make money selling unwanted items

Are you tired of tripping over piles of clothes and feeling overwhelmed by the clutter in your home? Decluttering may seem like an uphill task, but it doesn't have to be. Don't wait until it's too late and you start becoming a fire-risk to your loved ones and neighbours.

It's time to take back control of your space and, in the process, make some cash from your trash. Start slow, take a deep breath, and follow these steps for a clutter-free home today. Remember, if it feels too overwhelming, compartmentalise and leave some tasks for another day.

Assess your clutter and develop a plan of action

PHOTO: Unsplash

First things first, it's time to assess the clutter in your home and develop a plan of action. Take a good look around your home and identify the areas that need the most decluttering. Psst, it's those areas where dust is starting to collect, and you have no idea what's lying underneath the first layer of items.

Jot down the list of items you would like to get rid of, and sort them into the following categories: sell, donate, or recycle. You could do this in Google Sheets or Excel too, so that you can always revisit the list and make any amendments if you have a change of heart.

Get organised

The key to successful decluttering is getting organised. Pick a schedule that suits your time and stick to it — maybe a little bit each day, or a big purge once a week. Then, create a system that works for you. Maybe you can tackle one room at a time or sort stuff by type, like-clothes or books.

For the stuff you want to keep, use storage bins (like those from Ikea or Toyogo) and label them so you know where to find them in the future. Have boxes set aside for the goods you want to sell or give away.

PHOTO: Pexels

Take photos of items you want to sell and list them

Now it's time to make some $$$! Take clear, well-lit photos or videos of the items you want to sell from multiple angles. This will help potential buyers to assess the item's condition without them having to follow up with you (trust me, part of the pain of selling things on Carousell is the Q&A with prospective buyers).

You could list items of value to sell on Carousell, or give away stuff that doesn't spark joy anymore (or even propose a swap!) on Sharetings. Facebook Marketplace is another viable alternative. Use these platforms to reach a wider audience.

PHOTO: Pexels

Do your research and price items competitively

Before you start listing your items for sale, do some research and price them competitively. Run a quick search on similar items to get a gauge of the price range to list your items.

Of course, you should also factor in your items' condition and any shipping costs — be up front in your listing about this. Better for the buyer to know the true condition of your item before COD (cash on delivery).

Prepare to nego

Be prepared to nego with potential buyers. The reality is, some of them may make lowball offers. If you're not comfortable with this, set a fixed price and stick to it. Let buyers know that there is no leeway in the price of the item being listed.

Remember: you're the one in control of the sale, and it's up to you to decide if you want to accept an offer or not. Don't succumb to pressure from the buyer!

Donate or recycle what you can't sell

PHOTO: Pexels

Not everything "got market" lah, and that's okay. Donate or recycle what you can't sell. Many charities will accept used items in good conditions, such as clothes, toys, and household items. Recycling is also a great option for items that can't be reused or repurposed.

For instance, you can donate your old books donate your old books here, your old kids' toys here kids' toys here, your old clothes to Singapore start-up Cloop, and household items to The Salvation Army. For tech stuff that's obsolete, consider recycling such items as consider recycling such items as e-waste instead — don't bin them!

Good habits must cultivate hor

Decluttering your home is not a one-off thing. Make it a regular habit — whether it's every week, month or quarter, whatever suits you best. This ensures you don't get buried in clutter (again!). The best way to do so is to set a reminder on your phone to alert you that it's time to happily throw stuff away.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.