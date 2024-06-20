'How does a competitive eater keep a 6-pack?' Zermatt Neo's daily diet routine sets netizens' tongues wagging

Being a competitive eater takes some doing.

But being able to eat such large quantities of food while staying in good shape is arguably even more impressive.

Zermatt Neo is evidence that it is a possible feat.

The influencer, well known for his eating exploits on YouTube, published an Instagram reel last Saturday (June 15) showing what he eats in a day to stay fit.

Zermatt's day begins at the stadium track, with a 5km recovery run.

For context, the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) for National Serviceman only requires them to complete a 2.4km run.

"After my run, I'll still be in a fasted state so I'd just be hydrating," the 36-year-old said.

No food, no problem.

In fact, Zermatt's first meal of the day is closer to the typical dinner timing as opposed to breakfast.

5pm is when he begins cutting up his fruits and assembling them onto some kefir.

According to medical publication Medical News Today, kefir is a type of fermented milk that may help manage blood sugar, lower cholesterol and boost digestive health.

According to the video, the bowl of kefir and fruits is worth about 330 calories, while the black coffee that accompanies it has no calories.

Next comes a plate of scrambled eggs with tomatoes (that's 410 calories according to the clip), and then Zermatt is done for his 5pm meal.

Amazingly, the next meal is just an hour later.

This time around, he brings in more nutrients such as two bags of frozen vegetables, broccoli and shiitake mushrooms.

His choice of protein may not be to everyone's liking—kangaroo or venison.

These ingredients are stir-fried and Zermatt adds in a full avocado for good measure.

The "stir-fried vege delight" meal comes in at just under 980 calories.

And just when you thought he'd finished, Zermatt prepares his final meal for the day, at 7.30pm.

Nothing too fancy, just a simple plate of papaya, cashew and macadamia, along with sweet potato.

This brings the daily calorie count to 2,285, Zermatt shared.

Between ages 21 and 40, men need about 2,800 to 3,000 calories if they're active, according to men's magazine Men's Health.

In the comments section, netizens were in awe at Zermatt's level of discipline in keeping to his diet.

"Salute to your commitment and discipline for keeping fit," one netizen commented.

Another user seemed bewildered by Zermatt's physique, asking: "'How does a competitive eater keep a 6-pack?"

One Instagram user wasn't all that bothered, it seemed like all that mattered was that they could continue ogling at Zermatt's body.

