How to earn rewards points while shopping sustainably at Ion Orchard

Can shopping be more eco-friendly? Of course, it can. To begin, we can first ask ourselves if we really need to shop. And if we do, the least we can do is to shop more consciously. For example, shop at eco-friendly brands and bring our own reusable bags to carry our new buys.

Now, you can do both and earn points at ION Orchard. The iconic shopping mall has rolled out a new eco rewards programme named Green Points.

From Oct 1 to Dec 31, 2021, the first 2,500 ION+ Rewards members can earn Green Points with a minimum same-day spend of $20 whenever they shop sustainably at ION Orchard in the following ways:

Participate in an eco-conscious action for purchases at ION Orchard (eg. bringing and using your own shopping bags, mugs and food containers)

Purchase eco-friendly products at selected stores in ION Orchard

To keep track of your good eco-conscious efforts, your eligible receipt(s) will bear eco-stamps. All you’ll have to do is to visit the Concierge Counter at level 4 for verification, and your Green Points will be credited into your ION Orchard mobile app.

10 Green Points will be equivalent to 10 ION+ Points, which can be used to redeem shopping and dining rewards. Other terms and conditions apply.

Can’t wait to kickstart your new green shopping habit and start earning those Green Points? Be sure to check out the following eco-friendly collections at ION Orchard.

The Body Shop

PHOTO: The Body Shop

Instead of buying a new bottle every time you need a shampoo or body wash, head over to The Body Shop’s refill station. Here, you can buy a refillable aluminum bottle and pump ($6) and fill it with shampoo, conditioner, handwash or shower gels. That’s a good way of minimising plastic packaging waste.

#B3-66 ION Orchard

In Good Company

PHOTO: In Good Company

Remnant accessory parts, cloths and material off-cuts are given a new lease of life in the form of masks and new products under the OFFCUT range at In Good Company. The homegrown multi-label lifestyle store also stocks HUSKEE Cups which are reusable cups made of coffee husk for your drink takeaways.

#B1-06 ION Orchard

L’Occitane

PHOTO: L’Occitane

If you’re a fan of L’Occitane’s almond shower oil and Aromachologie hair range, consider switching to the label’s refill packs for your next visit. As for all the finished beauty products that are still sitting on your vanity table? Clean them up, dry them and bring them to L’Occitane to exchange for stamps for rewards.

#B2-39 ION Orchard

Monica Vinader

PHOTO: Monica Vinader

Did you know: British jewellery label Monica Vinader only uses 100 per cent recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver in all its designs?

By doing so, the company can reduce and avoid carbon dioxide emission into the air wherever possible. That’s not all. It also goes the extra mile by using 100 per cent recyclable packaging and reusable pouches.

#B1-09 ION Orchard

Swatch

PHOTO: Swatch