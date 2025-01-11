How a family rebuilt their 1950s home into a pet-friendly nature sanctuary in Malaysia

In this week's episode, a 1950s house in a mature neighbourhood has been reimagined into a contemporary home tailored to modern living and a connection with nature. The property prioritises sustainability, privacy, and comfort, while incorporating thoughtful design elements.

The entrance features a bold, modern facade with clean lines, concrete, and perforated materials that balance privacy and natural light. A hidden car porch blends ventilation with seclusion, complementing the overall exterior.

Inside, the open-plan living and dining area serves as the heart of the home. Sliding glass doors connect the interior to an outdoor courtyard and garden, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor experience.

The courtyard, designed as a safe and serene retreat, is perfect for both relaxation and pets. Nearby, a herb garden enhances sustainability and adds freshness to daily living.

The interconnected kitchen spaces-a dry kitchen, wet kitchen, and dining area-promote interaction during meal preparation. The bedrooms overlook the courtyard, offering a peaceful sanctuary with large windows for natural light and privacy. The en suite bathroom features minimalist designs with textured concrete and Sukabumi tiles.

Additional spaces include a calming study room with a street view and a roof designed for solar panels, reducing the home's carbon footprint. Throughout, natural ventilation keeps the environment cool and breezy, minimising reliance on air conditioning.

This home stands as a tranquil retreat, blending modernity, nature, and functionality into one harmonious space.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.