How to get a sun-kissed flush like Blackpink's Jennie

Pops of fuchsia, orange and turquoise are often the mainstays of summer looks. Instead of pairing them with Lolita pinks or sunny corals, opt for duskier, deeper pinks or berry tones for a more modern take. Our faves? Raspberry and rose hues that instantly add warmth.

How to wear it

Apply along the cheekbones, sweeping up towards the hairline and temples, to create a lifted look, or follow Blackpink Jennie’s lead and apply it directly on the apples for a more youthful vibe.

What works best

Liquid blush is great for all-day wear as it’s quite budge-proof. Cream ones can be worked into skin to give that lit-from-within flush, though they tend to fade fast. Powder gives a more polished finish.

For a healthy flush:

Givenchy Prisme Libre Blush in #02 Taffetas Rose, $72

PHOTO: Givenchy

A combination of four complementary tones that blend beautifully for a second skin-like finish. The buildable colour delivers a natural flush. At Sephora.

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Blush of Roses Luminous Cheek Colour in #300 Mauve Diamond, $79

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

This soft powder blush gives a second-skin veil of healthy colour. Plus, the brand’s Mediterranean Glow Complex helps to keep cheeks soft, smooth and hydrated for up to eight hours. At Dolce & Gabbana Beauty.

Rose Hermes Silky Blush Powder in #54 Rose Nuit, $115

PHOTO: Hermes

A soft velvety powder blush – as silky as the brand’s iconic twill scarves – it glides onto the cheeks, adding a delicate flush. It’s also infused with antioxidant-rich skin-loving vitamin E, and notes of arnica, sandalwood and green tea for a subtle scent. At Hermes.

Nars Air Matte Blush in Freedom, $52

PHOTO: Nars

Its mousse-like texture transforms into a velvety powder on skin for a lit-from-within flush. Plus, its Color Diffusion Complex and jojoba gel ensure that it blends easily for a smooth and lasting finish. At Nars and Sephora.

Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick in Adore, $80

PHOTO: Hourglass

This cream-to-powder formula not only gives tired complexions a soft pop of colour, but also blurs imperfections like enlarged pores for a flawless finish. At Sephora.

Christian Louboutin Beauty Abracadabra La Palette in So Prive, $216 (inclusive of case)

PHOTO: Christian Louboutin Beauty

A trio of shades that allow you to create your best glow. Each is packed with intense pigments that flatter the skin and leave it looking radiant. Use alone or blend the shades together to add warmth to the complexion. At Tangs at Tang Plaza and Tangs.com.

This article was first published in Her World Online.