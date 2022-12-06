How to have a colour-coded holiday season in Singapore

Can you believe Christmas is just around the corner?

Whether you're looking to have a traditional red Christmas or want something more unconventional like pink or black and white, here are some colourful activities you'll want to check out this holiday season.

Pink

Check out: Pinkmas at Museum of Ice Cream

PHOTO: Museum of Ice Cream

Step into a gloriously pink wonderland filled with unlimited festive treats at the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC).

You're invited to sprinkle all the way through MOIC's magical Pinkmas tree forest, craft a take-home paper gingerbread house, and, of course, sample seasonal delights like pink hot chocolate and peppermint soft serve.

Be sure to also stop by the MOIC Cafe and Bar for delicious festive treats like the massive Pinkmas Sundae, quirky Gingerbread Milkshake, and even a classic yet decadent mug of Eggnog.

Museum of Ice Cream, 00 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

Tickets and more info here.

Red

Check out: Seasons of Bloom at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

The Seasons of Bloom floral display celebrates Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary by paying tribute to the various seasons of flowers from around the world that have been showcased at the Flower Dome over the years.

You can look forward to seeing magnificent blooms of snapdragons for spring, delphiniums for summer, zinnias for autumn and cyclamens for winter.

And, of course, as the centrepiece for this gorgeous display, the Flower Dome boasts a dazzling horticulture-artistry Christmas tree.

Standing at eight metres tall and with a diameter of almost six metres, this vibrantly coloured tree is crafted with the use of red and white poinsettias to give it a striped pattern that resembles festive candy canes, adding a new twist to this reimagined Christmas tree.

Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Tickets and more info here.

Green

Check out: The Little Green Heroes e-book

PHOTO: Geneco

Looking for a unique gift idea or something to inspire your 2023 New Year's resolutions?

In collaboration with non-profit organisation 3Pumpkins, local residential electricity retailer Geneco has created a free e-book to inspire people from all walks of life to do their part to save our environment.

Titled The Little Green Heroes, the book tells the story of three friends with superpowers who fight a Trash Monster that threatens their world. This charming book encourages a sustainable mindset from a young age and highlights that everyone has the power to spark a change in our world, even kids.

The e-book is available for download online as well as in the form of an audio book narrated by popular TV host and emcee Kelly Latimer.

Although the e-book is free, you're also invited to support 3Pumpkins' efforts to provide socio-emotional support for vulnerable youths and children through the creative arts by donating to their cause.

More info here.

Blue

Check out: Sea of Merry Wonders at S.E.A. Aquarium

Take a dive into the deep blue sea this holiday season.

Marvel at the enchanting sea jellies glowing in the dark (like natural fairy lights!), be wowed by the fascinating feeding habits of the ocean's inhabitants, and get up close with some of the park's stars at the Discovery Pool.

For a truly magical time, dive in and explore an incredible undersea wonderland with a special diving experience.

S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Tickets and more info here.

Black and White

Check out: Festive Wild-erland: A Black & White Celebration at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

The holiday festivities take on a new colour at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, where you'll discover that black and white are anything but dull in the wild.

You're invited to embark on a spectacular adventure across Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari and celebrate charming monochrome animals like penguins, zebras, tapirs, baby panda Le Le, and even Night Safari's all-new tasmanian devils.

Discover how our everyday actions impact wildlife at Singapore Zoo's Monochrome Maze, check out the Black and White AR Animal Trail across the three parks for photo ops and fun facts about our black-and-white friends, countdown to Christmas with the 12 Days of Engagement where the animals partake in activities that keep them physically and mentally stimulated, and much more.

Singapore Zoo/River Wonders/Night Safari, 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Tickets and more info here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.