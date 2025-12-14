How I'm learning to overcome imposter syndrome at work

So, I recently got promoted. A moment I had been looking forward to, right? Well, the initial joy was quickly replaced by doubt. After all, I was stepping into uncharted territory, and expected to do things almost fully on my own (gasp).

It's been a rollercoaster few months. Every small hiccup feels like a tiny (or maybe not-so-tiny) voice inside me saying, "You don't deserve this title." Even when my colleagues and manager say I'm killing it in my new role, I can't shake off that nagging self-doubt.

Turns out, there's a name for this. Welcome to the world of imposter syndrome. Here's how I've been managing it and giving those doubts the boot.

Recognise the signs

Imposter syndrome sneaks in when you least expect it, and here's what it looks like:

You downplay your achievements or attribute them to luck.

You feel like you're just "winging it" all the time.

You're terrified of being found out or exposed.

Sound familiar? Join the club! Imposter syndrome affects people at all levels, from fresh grads to high-flying CEOs. But recognising it is the first step to taking control.

Challenge your negative thoughts

When that little voice says things like, "I'm not qualified for this," or "Someone's going to realise I'm not good at this job," stop and reframe those thoughts.

Here's what I do: I remind myself of the hard facts-like the time I brought in x amount of profit or scored x new clients. These are things that can't be disputed. You landed the job or promotion for a reason.

Everyone has moments when they doubt themselves, but that doesn't make them frauds, and it definitely doesn't make you one.

Celebrate your wins - big or small

One of the best ways to shut down imposter syndrome? Celebrate your wins! And not just the big ones. Sure, landing a huge client or wrapping up a big project is worth celebrating. But so are the little things.

Got through a tough presentation? Treat yourself to a coffee. Smashed a deadline? Give yourself a mental high-five.

It's these small victories that prove you're doing a great job. Maybe even make a list of things you've accomplished — both big and small — and whip it out whenever those doubts creep in.

Find a support network

Connect with trusted confidantes — colleagues, mentors, or even friends in your industry — who understand what you're going through and can encourage you and provide a fresh perspective, helping you see things more clearly.

Personally, I lean on a few ex-colleagues I'm still close with. They provide a safe space for me to vent about feeling like a fraud.

Pro tip: Don't be afraid to ask for feedback and constructive criticism — it can boost your confidence and give you direction instead of feeding into your fears.

Focus on growth, not perfection

Instead of focusing on trying to get everything right from Day 1, focus on growth: progress over perfection. (After all, if you achieve everything at one go, how are you supposed to set your KPIs in the coming years?)

See challenges as opportunities to develop new skills or refine existing ones. When you make mistakes, don't beat yourself up about it. Think about where you made a misstep and use them as learning experiences.

Even that colleague or boss we're striving to emulate in terms of career achievements had to start from the bottom, and probably made mistakes along the way too.

Set realistic expectations

Imposter syndrome has this way of making us set impossibly high standards for ourselves. If you're constantly striving for perfection, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. I've been there, done that.

Reality check: No one's perfect, and you don't to be either. Instead, set realistic goals and focus on making progress. That way, you'll feel less pressure and more satisfied with the work you're doing.

Don't compare yourself to others

It's easy to look at colleagues or even people in your industry on LinkedIn and think they have it all together, while you're just trying to keep your head above water. But remember, LinkedIn is just another social media platform — and we all know it's about keeping up appearances and sharing wins.

Everyone has their own journey and timeline. Just because someone else got to a milestone first doesn't mean that you are inferior or falling behind. Challenges and self-doubt are not aired publicly, because no one wants people to think that they are a failure. It certainly does not mean they are non-existent.

Instead, focus on your own journey and progress, and turn off those pesky ignore LinkedIn notifications. Do what it takes to get you to a healthy headspace so that you can live your best life at work.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.