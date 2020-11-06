How losing weight through fruits affects health, tips from nutritionist

The thought of losing weight fast can be enticing and you might be exploring ways to do so without having to exert too much time and effort.

While there are endless diets and supplements among other methods that claim to give you the desired results, it is important to know what you are in for to avoid compromising your health.

It is said that some would even resort to losing weight by sticking to a fruits-only diet as they believe that it is low in fat and calories. But surely… this method can’t be that bad considering that fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre?

Let Weng Chuxiang, a senior Nutritionist from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital shed more light on this weight reduction method. He also offers tips on how people can consume fruits more healthfully.

Health implications of consuming fruits to lose weight

According to the local nutritionist in an interview with ‘Living Well’ on Shin Min daily, while fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, they lack protein, starch (carbohydrates) and high-quality fat.

He says that by consuming only fruits for long periods of time, the body is unable to obtain a balanced nutrition. This could result in detrimental outcomes to weight control and overall health.

To control weight, Weng advises against blindly following “fad diets” and recommends choosing an appropriate and balanced diet plan. This can be done by following ‘My Healthy Plate’ recommendations which helps individuals plan food portions accordingly.