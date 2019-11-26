How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Your threenager can certainly dig his heels in - when he doesn't want to do something, he can stand his ground no matter what you say. At times, he acts as if he is the boss at home, not you, and it's hard staying cool when your child refuses to co-operate.

Here are strategies to manage your stubborn, unhelpful preschooler.

KEEP CONTROL OF YOUR TEMPER

Despite your best intentions, your blood may start to boil when your three-year-old refuses to co-operate with you. If you think you are close to exploding, remove yourself from the situation - while making sure he is safe - and don't come back until your temper has cooled.

DON'T ANTICIPATE CONFRONTATIONS

The problem with your child's repeated non-co-operation is that you start to expect a battle even before a problem has arisen. Your anxiety about what you think may happen when you ask him to do something increases his tension as well, which makes him more awkward to deal with.

TELL HIM WHY HE SHOULD CO-OPERATE

He's more likely to do so when he understands how he'll benefit from it, too. So, explain to him, for instance, that if he tidies his toys now, he will have time for an extra story before he goes to bed. He needs to understand that co-operation is good for him as well as for you.

KEEP REPEATING YOUR REQUEST