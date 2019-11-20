Toddler discipline: How to use time-out, implement naughty corner

Timeout is one method of handling your toddler when she misbehaves. It doesn't work with every kid, and should be used carefully and thoughtfully.

The principle behind this technique is straightforward: If you remove an angry young child from the event that caused her tantrum, she's more likely to calm down, especially if she's placed in a quiet spot. It can be used for a whole range of misbehaviour, mild or severe.

A timeout works because it reduces that attention she gets from her misbehaviour.

Placing her in a different part of the room, or to another altogether, puts the source of conflict (for instance, a toy or sibling) at a distance from her, while at the same time providing a change of scene.

Another reason it often works is that it gives everyone some breathing space. But, the way you organise a timeout influences the outcome.

Here's how you should carry it out.

STAY WITH HER

Don't leave her alone when you remove her because of her misbehaviour, as that would simply be solitary confinement, not a timeout.

CONTROL YOUR TEMPER

If you get angry yourself, that won't help matters. Instead, be firm, calm and in control.

USE AN AREA WITH NO DISTRACTIONS

There's no point in removing her from, say, her bedroom into the living room, where others are watching television.

USE IT FOR A SHORT, FIXED AMOUNT OF TIME

At this age, a timeout should last no more than three or four minutes. Finish it after that, even if she still rages.

EXPLAIN WHY YOU'RE USING A TIMEOUT

Tell her you're removing her because of her bad behaviour. Emphasise that you want her to gain control of her temper.

AVOID A WRESTLING MATCH

Don't force her to stay in the timeout area, though try to make sure she remains there (for instance, stand in the doorway so she can't get out).

TAKE HER AWAY WHEN IT'S OVER

Whether she's calm or not, tell her you're glad she has cooled down and let her return to her activities.

REPEAT IT AS OFTEN AS NECESSARY

Be ready to implement the timeout again if she's still angry. For some toddlers, the effect is cumulative rather than instant.