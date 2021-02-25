You can live without food but not sleep. That’s how essential sleep is for the good health and survival of the human body. It is a basic human need and ensures a good quality of life, proper functioning of the mind through the day.

It’s necessary then that you set a proper sleep cycle according to the needs of your body. Several young adults tend to take a good night’s sleep for granted and that can damage your health in the long run without you even realising it.

As you age, your body’s resistance and productivity will go down further.

So how many hours of sleep do adults need?

Typically, newborns need anywhere between 14 and 17 hours per day, while those who are 12 months need around 10 hours at night and four hours of nap time in the day.

Kid aged two years need around 11 to 12 hours at night, and one to two hours of nap time in the day. While kids aged three to five years need around 9 to 11 hours.

Your teenager aged between 14 and 17 years needs around eight to 10 hours. And finally, adults need anywhere between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to function properly.

The table above gives you an idea of the recommended sleep cycle that an average individual would need. Of course, your body clock may differ from the same and you need to adjust your sleeping habits accordingly.

On average, an eight-hour uninterrupted sleep cycle works best for the body.

A good sleep cycle will see you waking up recharged, full of energy and raring to go. Some individuals can achieve this in six hours of sleep, while others can do so in eight to nine hours of sleep. Is it a flaw? Absolutely not.

Your sleep cycle also depends on how much you get done in a day. This includes your daily habits, physical activity, health, pre-existing, travel and work schedule.

When does the sleeping pattern change?

Sleep patterns can change depending on the season and even your body health. You tend to sleep longer during winters, especially in extreme cold, while summers may see a slightly shorter sleep cycle.

Similarly, you will sleep for longer if you are feeling unwell. The body needs to rest more when it’s fighting an infection. It will be normal to sleep for 12 to 14 hours a day when suffering from fever or cold.

At the same time, excessive sleeping can be a sign of other ailments troubling your body. This could be due to sleep deprivation, sleep apnea or even insomnia.

Excessive sleeping can also be caused by mental health issues like depression. If you or someone around you is exhibiting such signs, it may be necessary to seek medical advice.

What about sleeping habits of nocturnal people?

Nocturnal people, more commonly known as night owls, are people who tend to stay up until late at night. Now, while some may develop this habit as they grow up, some people are naturally nocturnal.

They definitely won’t be shining like the sun in the early hours of the day, but they do have more energy and are more productive at night.

It’s also a challenge for night owls to match the sleep cycles of everyone in their ecosystem, which can affect their performance and productivity.

It’s important to you identify your sleep habits and work your schedule around completing the necessary sleep cycles.

Signs that you do not get enough sleep

If you experience any of the following signs, it is indicative of the fact that you are not getting enough sleep.

Excessive sleepiness Frequent yawning Irritability Daytime fatigue Drop in performance and productivity Weight gain Breakouts on the skin Low sex drive

How to achieve a good sleeping pattern?

It’s also necessary that you calm yourself mentally before going to sleep. This usually requires you to shut off your electronic devices, dim the light and maintain a healthy diet to maximise those resting hours.

The idea is to feel well-rested after waking up and unless you feel that way, you are not getting the right amount of sleep.

