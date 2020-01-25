How mindful eating helps you lose weight, be happier and healthier

I used to regard mindful eating as a fluffy practice simply because I thought there were too many restrictive rules. Eat slower. Always take small bites. Smell your food. And try to eat in a quiet place with no distractions. The rules seemed to take the fun out of eating by making it into a routine.

But after making a conscious decision to focus on my food more as I ate (because I had a nasty phone addiction), I started to realise that mindful eating wasn't as fluffy as I thought. All those 'rules' I disliked started to make sense and I ended up doing a number of them intuitively.

PHOTO: Pexels

It turns out I had pegged mindful eating all wrong. It was never about the rules, but simply about being aware of what you're eating and how your body reacts to it.

I did this on and off for a few months, and whenever I did it, I found myself enjoying my meals a lot more. I even shed a couple of kilos because mindful eating made me want to have healthier and smaller portions.

I looked it up, and it turns out the majority of studies conducted in this field agree that mindful eating helps you lose weight as it helps you decrease stress and change your eating behaviours. Mindful eating was a lot more impactful than I imagined it could be.

Here's a closer look at how this habit works in your life, and how you can adopt it into your daily practice.

LOSING WEIGHT

Mindful eating helps you lose weight because you're so much more aware of what you're putting in your body. I noticed that when most of my focus is on my food, I get full a lot faster. When I'm listening to podcasts, watching TV, or having conversations with friends, I end up eating a lot more because I'm too distracted to realise my body is full.

PHOTO: Pexels

That doesn't mean that to lose weight you need to make eating a solo and quiet affair. It just means you need to put a little more effort into being more aware of your food than usual.

You could always eat slower, or you could make it a point to look at your food right before you take a bite.

Mindful eating also helps you curb emotional eating episodes and reduce your likeliness to be tempted to eat by external factors, like visual ads or when you happen to smell good food.

I experienced this myself: Since I often felt full and nourished after meals, I rarely got hunger pangs and didn't experience cravings as much as last time.

BEING HAPPIER