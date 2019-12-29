How much do you need to spend on 2020's top interior design trends?

A new year often comes with a desire for change, improvement and new adventure. This sentiment doesn't escape your home, with new interior design trends making their mark on the first year of the new decade.

Predictions from the top interior design magazines and stylists include curved spaces, bold walls and incorporating natural materials.

While some of these are easy to expand on as they were already trendy in 2018 and 2019, others may require a bit more work.

For people who are looking to renovate their homes in 2020, we've rounded up 4 commonly predicted interior design trends and their expected cost.

1. CURVED ARCHWAYS & FURNITURE

2020 calls for softer lines, with curved archways and furniture replacing the sharp and minimalistic edges that have dominated the 2010's.

However, since creating archways means changing the structural integrity of your home, this trend may be easier to do if you have just purchased a home and are about to begin the renovation process.

It's also a lengthy and costly process. Not only does demolition have an average cost of $6,000 in a 4-room HDB flat, but you'll also need to pay for the labour and construction costs as well which can cost well over $20,000.

Nonetheless, it is a unique feature that can set your flat apart.

For those interested, DotsnTots renovated a Bukit Batok flat with this trend in mind, so they may be an option to consider.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Beyond structural curves, curved furniture is also set to be popular in 2020 and can be a good option for those who can't change their flat's structure or who have a smaller budget.

For a unique look, you can swap out traditionally square or rectangular furniture like kitchen islands, desks or sofas with oval or oblong variants. Round accents like throw pillows are a cheap and easy way to incorporate this trend as well.

2. VERTICAL LINES & WALL PANELLING

While archways and soft curves are predicted to be having their moment in 2020, vertical lines are set to do so as well. One popular way to implement this is through wall panelling.

Most places will forego the wood material for fibreglass and resin to accommodate for the humid Singaporean climate, but it is possible to find some distributors that do use real wood.

To make traditional wood panelling look up-to-date, you should consider painting it with a bold colour like black or navy blue.

Otherwise, you can opt for a fluted wood panel, which is thinner and involves deeper grooves for a more contemporary look.