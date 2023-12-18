How much would you pay? Taylor Sheesh coming to Singapore for 'The Errors Tour', early-bird VIP tickets cost $125

Missed out on snagging tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour? Or were tickets too expensive for your wallet to begin with?

If you're all right with settling for a more wallet-friendly version of her concert, you're in luck because Taylor Sheesh, whose offstage name is John Mac Lane Coronel, will be in town next year.

The Filipino drag superstar, who is known for impersonating Taylor Swift, will be holding her own performance next year on March 16 and 17 at Hard Rock Cafe.

It's been cheekily named 'The Errors Tour'.

She previously had her first international gig in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands last month.

As it was a private event, only several fans got to watch her performance.

In a twitter post on Nov 22, Taylor Sheesh shared an image of her passport, with the comment: "See you next year Singapore for The Eras Tour!"

And as promised, she is back.

Super early-bird standard tickets already sold out

Keen on attending the event? Tickets are already on sale on Peatix.

Super Early Bird Standard tickets start from $42 and go all the way up to $125 for Early Bird VIP tickets.

For VIP ticket holders, you'll get an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Taylor Sheesh herself before the concert.

You'll also get priority entry into the venue as well as three friendship bracelets.

The event starts at 10.30pm and runs all the way to 3am the next day.

From 10.30pm to 11pm, there will be a warm-up party and Sabrina Carpenter karaoke.

From 11pm to 12.45am, Taylor sheesh will perform, and afterwards, there will be a Taylor Swift karaoke party till 3am.

Do note that the event is only for fans aged 18 and above.

If you're planning on going, you better act fast because the Super Early Bird Standard tickets have already been snapped up.

There are still Early Bird Standard tickets going for $47.50.

For context, tickets for the real Taylor Swift concert - which will be held between March 2 and 9 - start from $88 for restricted views.

The most expensive category is VIP 1, at $1,288 per ticket.

