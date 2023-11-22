Taylor Sheesh slays international stage at MBS, performs to iconic Taylor Swift tunes

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Taylor Sheesh bringing the stage down at Marina Bay Sands.

You read that right.

On Tuesday (Nov 21), TikTok user Jingfarts shared a clip with the caption: "We were feral."

It featured none other than Taylor Sheesh, a drag superstar known for impersonating Taylor Swift right down to a T.

In the 21-second clip, she is seen entering the stage, donning a glitzy blue crop top and a matching blue skirt and heels as she lip-synced to Taylor Swift’s Style.

In the comments sections, netizens were shocked to see her performing in Singapore.

It turns out that it was a private event, as TikTok user Jingfarts mentioned in the comments section.

AsiaOne has reached out to TikTok user Jingfarts for more details.

In another video, Taylor Sheesh was seen performing ...Ready For It? from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album.

She strutted down the stage in a one-legged snake-embroidered bodysuit, very much similar to Taylor Swift’s ensemble from the The Eras Tour.

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that it’s her first international gig.

My first international gig! 💖🌎 Naunahan pa kita @taylorswift13 makapunta sa Singapore. 😤 pic.twitter.com/8rkFTNzNqS — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) November 21, 2023

In another tweet, she mentioned that she will be back next year in Singapore for The Eras Tour.

See you next year Singapore for The Eras Tour! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/ubuT8wEs6Q — Mac (Taylor Sheesh) (@heymacyou) November 22, 2023

Who is Taylor Sheesh

Taylor Sheesh's offstage name is John Mac Lane Coronel and has been impersonating Taylor Swift professionally since 2017.

The 28-year-old mentioned in an interview that the song Fifteen made her a Swiftie.

She soon rose to fame earlier in May with her performances of The Eras Tour at a shopping mall in Quezon City, the Philippines.

A quick search on TikTok will tell you that Taylor Sheesh is popular with fans turning out in droves to catch her performances.

The devil is truly in the details as she recreates Taylor Swift's outfits and dance moves from the actual tour, from the gold-fringed dress to the bejewelled bodysuit.

And who can forget when she recreated the scene where Taylor Swift stopped performing midway to defend a concertgoer at her Philadelphia leg of the tour.

Taylor Swift will be coming to Singapore for The Eras Tour. The six concert dates are March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift coming to Singapore for 3-night concert in March 2024

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.