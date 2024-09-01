How to navigate burnout in a high-pressure job

It's been a few months since I got the promotion I'd been chasing (yay!) but sometimes, it feels like a bit of a nay.

Heavier responsibilities, a bigger workload, and tougher expectations have left me feeling melancholic and down most of the time. The crushing pressure and fear of not "doing my best" can be overwhelming.

It took me a while to realise I was experiencing burnout. Since then, I've been taking active steps to improve my mental health. Remember, your career isn't a sprint; it's a marathon.

1. Recognise the signs

Burnout doesn't happen overnight — it slowly creeps up on you. You're always tired, even after a full night's sleep (was that your third cup of coffee today?!). Maybe you get a sense of dread every Sunday night (I used to feel it in the pit of my stomach). These are classic signs of burnout.

Be honest with yourself about how you feel and don't try to suppress these emotions. Acknowledging that you're experiencing and suffering from burnout can help you nip it in the bud before it escalates into a full-blown "I'm quitting and moving to Bali" crisis.

2. Learn how to say no (tactfully)

This one is tough for the people-pleasers and those who always say yes to requests or favours. But here's some PSA — you're not an office superhero, and you shouldn't have to do everything.

TBH, learning to say "no" isn't just empowering; it's crucial for maintaining your sanity! Set boundaries at work and don't feel paiseh about it. You can politely decline extra tasks when you're already managing a heavy workload - your happier future self will thank you for it.

3. Take short, off the grid vacations

Let's be real — one of the perks of working in Singapore is the strong currency. We're not talking month-long sabbaticals here — sometimes all you need is a weekend trip to a nearby paradise to reset.

But… you've got to go "off-the-grid", and that means no checking work emails, no answering office calls, and no texts with colleagues. Focus on "me-time" for a few days (you might also want to put social media on pause).

Be firm on your out-of-office message and designate someone else to handle work enquiries. I used to think that spending a holiday doing nothing was a waste of time, but now I'm a firm believer.

Hike a mountain, spend the evening shopping, or lounge by the beach with a good book. Don't let work live rent-free in your head — shift your thoughts to something else entirely.

4. Have a wind down routine after work

You're headed for major burnout if you're all work and no play. Make sure to set aside time for a wind-down routine at the end of the day.

Yes, some of us may have more responsibilities than others, but it's important to stick to a ritual, even if it's just half an hour.

Carve out a segment of the day that's strictly for yourself and choose an activity that calms or soothes you.

Light a candle, put on your favourite playlist, or settle in with a good TV series. My quick fix? A 5km run along the nearest PCN does the trick.

The key is to have a consistent routine that signals to your brain that the workday is done and now it's time to relax. This helps create a mental buffer between work stress and your personal life.

5. Find hobbies that are meaningful to you

Do you remember the last time you did something just for funsies? Find hobbies that spark joy and take your mind off work. It could be reading, crocheting or signing up for wine-tasting classes.

These activities remind you there's more to life than work. And hey, you might even make a few new friends along the way.

6. Count on your support system

When it feels like the world is crumbling around you, remember that you have a support system — lean on it. It could be your significant other, close friends, or immediate family.

Sometimes just venting over a meal with a friend can make all the difference. We all just want to be heard.

If familial responsibilities are eating into your personal time while you're juggling work stress, see if you can ask your loved ones for help. Sometimes all you need to do is ask.

7. Detach your self-identity from your job

Sometimes we get so wrapped up in our jobs that they start to define us. I know I do when I obsess for days over every little thing I hear about myself from people at work.

But we're so much more than our job titles. Yes, my career is important to me, but I'm also an avid football fan, a wine enthusiast and a fervent reader. I'm also a wife and a daughter.

Detaching your self-identity from work can help you gain perspective, especially when things get stressful.

Remind yourself that you're a multi-faceted person with interests, talents, and relationships that exist outside of the workplace. Don't let work dictate your emotions and self-esteem.

[[nid:697190]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.