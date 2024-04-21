How pregnancy may impact your biological age

Have you ever wondered about the toll pregnancy takes on your body? A recent study from Columbia University sheds light on this topic, showing that even just one pregnancy can add months to your biological age.

Biological age refers to how old your cells and organs seem based on their biochemistry, which can differ from your chronological age-the number of years you've been alive.

This study suggests that the process of pregnancy can accelerate biological ageing, and the effects can be cumulative with multiple pregnancies.

The impact of pregnancy on biological age

According to Calen Ryan, the study leader, a single pregnancy can add between two and 14 months to one's biological age. This means that due to the demands and changes brought on by pregnancy, one's body might appear older at a cellular level.

The research focused on epigenetic changes, which alter how genes are expressed without changing the underlying DNA sequence. Scientists have measured epigenetic ageing, which can be influenced by life events such as illnesses, trauma, stress, and now pregnancy.

Understanding epigenetic clocks

Scientists study biological age through "epigenetic clocks," which analyse chemical modifications on DNA that can influence gene activity. These clocks can predict health risks and longevity. Pregnancy appears to impact these clocks, potentially ageing the body's cells faster.

The cumulative effect of multiple pregnancies

The study suggests that each additional pregnancy further accelerates epigenetic ageing. Researchers found that biological age increased by two to three months with each pregnancy. This cumulative effect underscores the toll that multiple pregnancies can take on a woman's body over time.

Finding balance and optimism

While these findings might seem concerning, researchers like Yousin Suh emphasise that there's no need for despair. Some studies suggest that moderate fertility-like having one or two pregnancies-can have health benefits, such as lower risks of certain cancers and potentially longer life expectancy.

Implications and future research

As researchers delve deeper into the relationship between pregnancy and ageing, they aim to identify strategies to mitigate the negative effects. Factors like access to healthcare and parental support could play vital roles in lessening pregnancy's impact on biological age.

The journey of pregnancy brings remarkable changes to a woman's body, impacting biological age in ways that are now being understood more deeply. While pregnancy may accelerate cellular ageing, the research also points to potential benefits and opportunities for further study to support healthier outcomes for parents and their children.

As science advances, we'll gain more insights into the complex interplay between pregnancy and biological age, offering hope and knowledge for future generations of parents.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.