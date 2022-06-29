How to prepare your child for the first day of primary school

It's the time of the year again when children will be going back to school! This will be another challenge for parents, especially for first-timers.

Sending your children to school on their very first day of primary school can be a nerve-cracking experience both for you and your kids. Even if they already had preschool, transitions and changes like these could be very difficult.

In this case, as parents, you should equip yourself with knowledge on what are the things you need to know before the school officially starts.

What are the school supplies you need before your kids' first day of primary school?

Of course, before sending your kids to school there are school supplies you need to complete.

These supplies will help them learn things in school easier. If you haven't done your shopping list, here are some things you can consider together with their estimated prices and links on where you can buy them:

List of school supplies Schoolbag : $9.99 - $11.99 Glue: $18.60 Pencil case or pencil pouch: $2.10 - $2.85 Ruler: $1.12 Pencils: $1.99 - $2.39 Scissors: $1.90 - $3.80 Pencil sharpener: $1.10 Lunch bag: $14.90 Crayons: $10.90 Lunch box: $39.90 Erasers: $3.70 - $19.85 Tumbler/water bottle: $14.90 Notebooks and papers: $0.99 - $1.99 Shoes: $12.90 Socks: $20 Handkerchiefs/face towels: $ 10

Prepare your kids emotionally and physically for their first day of primary school

School supplies are not the only thing you should need to prepare when sending your child to school. Going to school every day can be a big challenge for your little one because they might experience overwhelming emotions. Here are some ideas you can do in able to prepare them emotionally and physically:

Practice them to wake up early so they are prepared for school hours. This will discipline them to have a good sleeping pattern.

Let them eat healthy foods and do regular exercise. Having a conditioned body will help them learn better.

Organise play dates with other children so they can improve their socialisation skills. Especially if they have been in the house most of the time, playdates will give them the opportunity to make new friends.

Try to have a conversation with your child about the school if they try to open up. You can give them different ideas and things they might encounter in school to prepare them for what to do in these situations.

Make your children feel the love and support for them so they can have the confidence to go to school. If they have supportive parents, it will help them to have more confidence in doing their school work.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.