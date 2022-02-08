Did you know that 51.5 per cent of cancer cases reported in Singapore are in women? And, between 2014 and 2018, 12,706 women in Singapore died of cancer? These stats are derived from The Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report (2018).

Records show a worrying trend. Over the last 50 years, the number of cancer cases has risen sharply among Chinese and Malay women in Singapore. Among Chinese women, the incidence rate rose from 158.5 to 235.0 per 100,000 population. For Malay women, this figure more than doubled, from 98.5 to 222.7. The rate of cancer among Indian women remained relatively stable, from 181.9 to 186.4.

The three most common cancers for women in Singapore are:

1. Breast (29.3 per cent)

2. Colorectal (13.3 per cent)

3. Lung (7.5 per cent)

Other cancers that make up the top 10 cancers among women in Singapore are: Uterus (7.2 per cent), ovary (4.9 per cent), lymphoid neoplasms (such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma) (4.7 per cent), non-melanoma skin (4.1 per cent), thyroid (3.9 per cent), stomach (3 per cent) and cervix (2.8 per cent).

For men in Singapore, the top cancers are:

1. Colorectal (16.9 per cent)

2. Prostate (14.8 per cent)

3. Lung (14 per cent)

With World Cancer Day being marked on Feb 4 every year, it’s a timely reminder for us to keep a close eye on cancer risk factors, plus ways to prevent it.

What are the risk factors?

Clinical Assistant Professor Tanujaa D/O Rajasekaran, Consultant, Division of Medical Oncology, National Cancer Centre Singapore, explains that it’s not usually possible to know exactly why one person develops cancer and another does not. However, research has shown that certain risk factors may increase a person’s chances of developing cancer.

She lists some of these risk factors for the top three cancers among women in Singapore:

How to reduce your cancer risk, according to a doc Breast cancer risk factors

Family history of breast cancer

Genetic alterations in certain genes such as the Breast Cancer gene 1 and 2 (BRCA1 and BRCA2)

Beginning menstruation early (before 12 years old)

Developing menopause late (after 55 years old), with or without the use of postmenopausal hormone therapy to delay menopause

Having a personal history of breast cancer or non-cancerous breast conditions

Lung cancer risk factors

Smoking is the strongest risk factor for lung cancer. The risk of lung cancer increases with the number of cigarettes smoked per day and the number of years of smoking. However, quitting smoking can reduce the risk for lung cancer regardless of how many years a person has smoked. The risk of cancer goes down after quitting

Exposure to secondhand smoke, radiation, and asbestos are other risk factors for lung cancer

Colorectal cancer risk factors

Colorectal cancer can occur at any age but it usually arises after the age of 50

Personal history of previous colorectal polyps

A diet that’s high in red meats and processed meats

Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease

Family history (e.g. a parent, child, brother or sister) of colorectal cancer

What can you do to lower your risk?

The patterns of cancer in women in Singapore follows the worldwide trend. “Cancer incidence rates in Singapore continue to increase as the population ages and as the country develops,” explains Prof Tanujaa. “The increase in cancer is most noticeable in colorectal, breast and prostate cancers, mirroring the most common cancers seen in other developed countries.”

This doesn’t mean we should sit back and watch the trends go on. Even though some cases of cancer are inexplicable and nobody knows how the patient got it, there are some things medical professionals advise women to do to lower our risk of getting cancer.

Prof Tanujaa shares the top lifestyle practices to adopt:

1. Exercise regularly. Physical activity has been shown to reduce one’s risk of colon cancer. Exercise also appears to reduce a woman’s risk of breast and possibly gynaecological cancers.

2. Avoid tobacco in all its forms, including exposure to secondhand smoke.

3. Eat a healthy and balanced diet. Reduce your consumption of saturated fat and red meat, which may increase the risk of colon cancer. Increase your consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

“Women should also be aware of the national recommended screenings available to them, including mammogram (for breast cancer), colonoscopy or fecal occult blood testing (for colorectal cancer) and pap smear test (for cervical cancer),” she adds.

“Individuals are advised to discuss the pros and cons of screening with their doctor before deciding on the type of test/screening to undergo.”

Common myths about cancer

In the era of fake news, it’s even more important to ensure that the knowledge we have about any medical conditions comes from the experts. Here are some common misconceptions about cancer:

Myth #1: Only smokers get lung cancer