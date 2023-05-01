How a sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous for your teen's heart

Adolescents today spend hours each day sitting in front of screens or engaging in other sedentary activities.

Unfortunately, this kind of lifestyle can put them at risk of developing an enlarged heart, according to recent research.

In this article, we'll explore the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle for your teen's heart, and why it's important to encourage them to get moving.

The dangers of a sedentary lifestyle

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports found that sedentary time may increase heart size three times more than moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in adolescents.

The study examined the associations between sedentary time, light physical activity and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity with cardiac structure and function.

The results showed that both sedentary time and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity were associated with higher left ventricular mass, but the increase in cardiac mass associated with sedentary time was three times higher than the increase associated with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

These findings are particularly concerning given that more than 80 per cent of adolescents across the globe have insufficient physical activity per day, according to recent reports by the World Health Organization.

PHOTO: Pexels

Physical inactivity has been linked to several non-communicable diseases in adults, such as cardiovascular diseases, Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

In adolescents, a higher left ventricular mass and a reduced left ventricular function may lead to an increased risk of heart failure, myocardial infarction, stroke and premature cardiovascular death.

Encouraging physical activity

Enrol your teen in sports. Sports are a great way to encourage physical activity and to promote teamwork and socialisation.

Take family walks or bike rides. Make physical activity a fun and social activity by taking family walks or bike rides on weekends or after dinner.

Encourage walking or biking to school. Walking or biking to school is a great way to incorporate physical activity into your teen's daily routine.

Limit screen time. Set limits on your teen's screen time and encourage them to engage in other activities, such as reading or playing a musical instrument.

PHOTO: Pexels

Find activities your teen enjoys. Encourage your teen to find physical activities they enjoy, such as swimming, dancing or playing basketball. It's easier to stay active when you're doing something you enjoy.

Remember, physical activity doesn't have to be intense to be effective. Even light physical activity can have a positive impact on heart health.

Encourage your teen to make physical activity a part of their daily routine to keep their hearts healthy and to promote overall wellness.

Get moving

In conclusion, a sedentary lifestyle can have serious implications on the health of your teen's heart.

PHOTO: Pexels

By encouraging physical activity and limiting sedentary time, you can help ensure that your teen maintains a healthy heart and reduces their risk of cardiovascular disease later in life.

So, let's get our teens moving and make physical activity a part of their daily routine!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.