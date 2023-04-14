Best yoga studios and classes in Singapore to sweat, meditate and flow your way to zen

With anxiety and burn-out infiltrating their way into our daily life, yoga and meditation is the answer to heal our mind and body. Ready to unroll your mat and destress? We’ve rounded up some of Singapore’s best yoga studios and classes so you can sweat, meditate and ease your way to zen!

Yoga Movement

PHOTO: Yoga Movement

One of the trendiest spots right now, Yoga Movement offers over 500 weekly classes across its nine studios. Making the art approachable no matter your starting point, the brand has something for beginners, experienced practitioners, and everyone in between.

Start with Basics to build your foundation and alignment , or take things up a notch with Resistance – Where you’ll feel the burn in your arms, legs and abs with 1lb weights. Alternatively, take a chill pill with Zen where your instructor works through deeper stretches, flexibility, and breath work.

Yoga Movement has various outlets across Singapore.

Ohm Studio at Aurora Studio

PHOTO: Ohm Studio

Part of spin space Aurora Studio, Ohm Studio offers quality classes as well as an aesthetic space. Immersing its members in clean and earthy tones, Ohm Studio oozes peace and calm. Their repertoire of classes include functionally-styled Pilates and Yoga classes. Begin your days with the Sun salutation, an ancient yogic practice that energises the body and balances the body.

The Vinyasa Flow on the other hand is a dynamic and energetic class, perfect for folks looking for a challenge. For the best of both worlds, the hybrid Yogalates that encompasses the spine-centric nature of Pilates and the mindful flow of Yoga.

Ohm Studio is located at 36 Beach Road, South Beach Quarter, #02-01, Singapore 189766.

Jal Yoga

PHOTO: Jal Yoga

Named after the Hindi word for “water”, Jal Yoga encourages you to channel your body’s fluidity and achieve strength and self-transformation. With five outlets islandwide, look out for over 20 styles of yoga for every kind of need, from Aerial Yoga to Sound Bath Therapy. Need some heat to ease your muscles but can’t stand the traditional and sweaty Hot Yoga? Check out Jal’s unique specialty Infrared Heat Yoga – featuring infrared panels that deliver therapeutic warmth directly to your skin and muscles from the inside.

Jal Yoga has five outlets across Singapore, in Alexandra, Upper Bukit Timah, Katong, Upper Thomson, and Woodlands.

Sweatbox Yoga

PHOTO: Sweatbox Yoga

If you like it hot, Sweatbox Yoga is where you need to be. As its name suggests, this boutique yoga space specializes in hot classes of all levels, from the traditional Hot 26 Bikram Yoga to the high-intensity Hot Flow.

Their challenging range of non-hot classes will have you sweating no less, with strength training options like YogaLates ( a mix between yoga and Pilates) and Core Flow. As you drip your way into zen, enjoy cool views of lush greenery through their studios’ full-length windows.

Sweatbox Yoga has outlets in Bukit Timah, Orchard and Boat Quay.

Bhumi Lifestyle

PHOTO: Bhumi Yoga

After successful stints in Malaysia, Bhumi has stretched its way to Singapore. The boutique studio is an affiliate of LIXIN Pilates Beijing, a renowned and esteemed Pilates academy & studio in China. Occupying a sizeable space in Yishun the spot offers its practitioners to connect with nature as they workout.

In terms of classes, besides Pilates, you’ll find popular yoga formats taught here like Ariel Yoga, Gentle Flow and more. Keep a look out on their socials for exciting group workshops like Spine Care and even online classes. The space also offers private 1-on-1 sessions with tailored program based on your needs.

Bhumi Yoga is located at 30A Yishun Central 1, Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, #01-05/06, Singapore 768796, p. +65 9666 7960.

Platinum Yoga

PHOTO: Platinum Yoga

With over 30 types of yoga classes, at Platinum Yoga you’ll be under the care of highly professional and experienced instructors. The brand is known for its for its 5 elements of Yoga: space (Pranayama, meditation & awareness) , air (movement & flexibility), fire (heat & intensity), water (fluidity, weight loss, & detox), and earth (basic, gentle, foundation). These specialised Yoga & Pilates classes including Aerial Yoga, Rope Yoga, Yin Yoga, and more. You can also join their world-class yoga teachers right on your very own screen in the comfort of your house through live streams.

Platinum Yoga has various outlets throughout Singapore.

Tirisula Yoga

PHOTO: Tirisula Yoga

Starting at just about $25 per class, Tirisula Yoga is one of the most affordable options for keen yogi enthusiast in Singapore. From Ashtanga Basics, to Vinyasa, pick a class based on your preferred pace, sweat and spirituality goals.

For yogis with a bit more experience the space also offers courses to get you to become a certified instructor and even guides you to start your own yoga business. Best of all they have a trial pack of three classes at just $75, for folks looking to give yoga a try without a long-term commitment.

Tirisula Yoga has outlets in Boat Quay, Kovan and Paya Lebar.

Hom Yoga

PHOTO: Hom Yoga

Based on the principles of transformation and empowerment, Hom Yoga brings high quality yoga teaching to our sunny streets. Besides the regular yoga practices, the spot is also known for its Prenatal Yoga incorporating postures and breathing techniques to help you connect with your baby, alleviate discomforts, and lower stress levels. Whilst Mums & Bubs focuses on healing and strengthening the body postpartum, as well as introducing a special mother and child bond. There’s also yoga classes for kids and teens – because you are never too early to start practising mindfulness!

Hom Yoga is outlets in River Valley and Orchard.

Freedom Yoga

PHOTO: Freedom Yoga

Free your mind and muscles from humdrum tensions in Freedom Yoga’s tranquil studios. If silent yoga is not your style, many classes here explore the use of music to get you in the flow. Crunch and lunge to groovy beats in HIIT Flow, or explore a deeper practice in Power, designed to gain strength, stamina and flexibility. For an extra-soothing ambience, try out their Ebb & Flow, where you can flow your way through asanas in the lulling glow of candlelight.

Freedom Yoga has outlets in and Holland Village and Martin Road (coming soon).

