How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems

A well-renovated apartment will still deteriorate over time due to fair wear and tear. Here are some of the 5 most common maintenance problems faced by homeowners, and what you can do about them!

#1 CEILING LEAKS

What caused the leak?

When the waterproof membrane and concrete screed breaks down, the water seeps through into the floor (of the upper floor's flat owner) subsequently into your ceiling.

This usually happens in wet areas such as the kitchen, toilets and bathrooms and the typical symptoms include a damp ceiling, spreading discoloured wet watermark stains, patches and numerous water droplets forming on the ceiling.

What should you do?

When you detect a ceiling leak, you should immediately contact an HDB officer to conduct inspection of both affected lower and upper house.

When need be, any authorised contractors to perform an assessment and repair of the ceiling. Usually, the upper floor will be laid with a new waterproof screed layer and new tiles.

However, if the leakage is very localised, less intrusive methods which include the injection of chemical grout, aka the Polyurethane (PU) Injection Method, using the Flood Infusion Method and the nanotechnology waterproofing chemicals. A typical estimate of a small waterproofing repair job is around $1.2k or more.

Do you know?

Under the HDB Lease Agreement, the responsibility in maintaining the structures, such as floor and ceilings, of you and your neighbours (of upper and lower floor units) are shared.

Hence, when these structures needs be repaired, both you and your neighbour have to ensure that the repair works are carried out and the costs involved are split.

If you live on the top floor or just above the void deck, the responsibility is shared between you and the Town Council.

#2 SPALLING CONCRETE

What caused the concrete to spall?

The steel bars, which are embedded in the ceiling slab, corrode due to the carbonation process over time. This causes the concrete, which is wrapped around the steel bars to crack, bulge and eventually spall.

What should you do?

Ensure that the authorised contractors use only approved polymer-modified sand, cement mortar for any of the repair works. The cost of the repair charges for spalling concrete is estimated to be around $95 per square metre (excluding GST).

Do you know?